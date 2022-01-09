who is this nun, a sensational case in the Vatican – Libero Quotidiano





Pope francesco rehabilitates the nun Jeannine Gramick, for some time sided with gays and trans. “You were not afraid of ‘closeness’ and ‘approaching’ you did it ‘feeling the pain’ and without condemning anyone but with the ‘tenderness’ of a sister and a mother”, these are the words of affection that the Pontiff gave her. written in a personal letter. In this way, as the Day, Bergoglio not only showed himself close to the nun, but he also settled a big blow to the conservative front of the American episcopate, who never appreciated the work of Sister Jeannine.



For years the nun’s goal was to educate Catholics in the science, sociology and theology of homosexuality. Remembering that there must always be at the base the acceptance of diversity. His work, however, has caused many stomach ache in the environment, so much so that several US bishops have asked for it to be removed. The question had come up to the judgment of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.





Sister Gramick’s work is located above all within the Ministry of New Ways of the Catholic Apostolate, of which she is co-founder. Together with her father Robert Nugent of the St. Patrick’s Society. Already at the beginning of the year, Pope Francis sent two letters to the “New ways of the apostolate” praising their service and acknowledging how much the nun has suffered. The Pontiff would also have described it as “a valiant woman who makes her decisions in prayer”.



