Who is Tobias Weller, the youngest medalist in the British Empire

There Queen Elizabeth she spent the last months of 2021 almost segregated, due to her health problems that forced her to rest and reduce commitments. However, this does not mean that His Majesty has been sitting idle, far from it.

In fact, 2022 opened with a new spirit for the sovereign, who wanted to make her presence and closeness felt by the British people with a series of beautiful gestures towards the youngest. The first – and most significant – is that of a boy with autism and awarded the Bem, the British Empire Medal.

It is a recognition of merit for those who have distinguished themselves for good causes.

Tobias Weller, the youngest medalist from the Queen

Tobias Weller is 11 years old and is suffering from autism and cerebral palsy. However, this did not stop him from raising 157,000 pounds (equal to almost 190,000 euros) for his school in Sheffield, Yorkshire, where he was born, and for the city’s children’s hospital.

Tobias, challenging his disability, completed the circuit nicknamed “Ironman” by collecting the amount to be donated to charity and last Christmas he was informed of the honor that will allow him to meet Queen Elizabeth.

Nicknamed Captain Tobias in honor of Captain Tom Moore, the hero of the health fundraiser during the lockdown and then victim of the covid last February at the age of 100, Weller is the youngest in the world to receive the British Empire Medal for distinguishing himself in his commitment to fundraising.

Queen Elizabeth responds to the child dressed like her

Between 2020 and 2021 Elizabeth II had to overcome several difficult moments, from the “split” of Harry and Meghan to the death of her beloved husband, the Prince Philip, to which he devoted much of his Christmas speech. Yet, despite the difficulties that the Royal Family is facing in terms of popularity, both after the bombshell interview of the Sussexes with Oprah Winfrey and for the scandal of Prince Andrew, Her Majesty always remains in the hearts of millions of people, unscratchable even beyond outside the UK.

So, in these days the nice answer that the Queen sent to has ended up in all the newspapers a little girl from Ohio, in the United States, after her parents sent a photo of her dressed as the sovereign, complete with corgi in tow, to Buckingham Palace last October. Pastel blue coat, hat en pendant as the label wants, white wig, gloves, pearl necklace and the inseparable handbag: the girl perfectly reflects a standard outfit of Her Majesty.

The shot greatly amused the monarch who wanted to reply: “Her Majesty was pleased to receive the photo of your daughter Jalayne in her splendid outfit and wishes you a happy Christmas “, reads the letter sent by the lady-in-waiting Mary Morrinson to the family on the other side of the ocean, accompanied by a book containing information on her corgi:”Maybe Jalayne will be pleased to receive it“.

“Jalayne loves to dress like the queen,” said the mother posting on Instagram the photo that is going around the world. “She doesn’t want to take off her hat and just goes around with her handbag!”.