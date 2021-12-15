Who is Tom Hanks’ sister Sandra and where does she live?

Here is who Sandra is and where she lives, the sister of Tom Hanks, who was recently the victim of a fire that broke out in a room of her house that had been used as a laundry.

Sandra Hanks, la sister greater than the famous American actor Tom Hanks, lives and works as a writer in Italy since 2016 and has recently been the victim of a fire that broke out in the house, where she lives with her husband Kevin Boyd, in the Polcenighese countryside, in the locality of Fontane.

Sandra, after her parents separated, grew up with her father along with her younger brothers Tom and Larry. She later moved with her husband to the Seychelles before finding what she called “home” in the UK for several years.

After her divorce in 1960, she raised two adopted children from a single mother who she raised alone, filling a variety of job roles before eventually becoming a full-fledged writer. Among his bestsellers are a guide to adoptions in the United States, entitled The Guide to US Infant Adoption, and a collection of short stories: Papaya and Other Seeds.

Tom Hanks’ sister, who has lived in Italy for five years and remarried in 2017 to a casino manager, said about our country during the lockdown: “Staying at home is not a problem. The Italian people are wonderful and I feel lucky to live here. The spirit of the people is extraordinary“.