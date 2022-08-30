Who is Tom Sturridge, protagonist of the new Netflix series “Sandman” and ex of Maya Hawke

Tom Sturridge is the protagonist of the new successful series of Netflix “Sandman“, show that is in the second place of tendencies of the service of streaming in Chile.

“sandman” tells the story of Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the god of sleep, and his impact on the world, while he tries to correct the cosmic and human mistakes he made during his existence. In addition to trying to recover his powers after a long time in captivity.

the show of 10 episodes It is based on the comics DC Comics written by Neil Gamanauthor of works such as “Coraline” and “Stardust”.

Who is Tom Sturridge?

Thomas Sturridgeknown simply as Tom Sturridge, is a British actor of 36 years that carries More than 25 years in the world of acting.

The artist, who is the son of the director charles sturridge and the actress Phoebe Nicholls, made his television debut in the series made by his father “Gulliver’s Travels” from the year 1996.

Since then, the actor has starred in films such as “sinister minds“and the 2011 romance film”waiting forever“.

However, the artist has been recognized more for his theatrical work. In 2013 he got his first nomination for the tony awards Best Actor in a Broaday Play for his work in “Orphans”.

Seven years later, he was nominated again for this same category, but this time for his performance. “Sea Wall/A Life”, where he shared the stage with Jake Gyllenhaal.

Regarding his personal life, the protagonist of “sandman” maintained a relationship four years with the actress Sienna Millerformer of Jude Lawwith whom in 2012 he had a daughter, Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge. Nevertheless, both separated in 2015.

After the end of this romance, the actor has been linked with different actresses such as Juliette Buchs Y maya hawke of “Stranger Things” with whom he had a difference of 12 years of age. However, she is currently dating the model Alexa Chung, ex of Arctic Monkeys lead singer Alex Turner.

Watch the trailer for Netflix’s “Sandman” starring Tom Sturridge here

