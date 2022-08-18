Who is Tom Sturridge, the actor who plays Dream in The Sandman: biography, career, partner and photos of the actor | FAME

Who is Tom Sturridge? That is the question that has arisen before the announcement of the series premiere “The Sandman”in Netflix during Friday, August 5 at the international level. The British actor, new star of the DC Universe, has obtained one of the most coveted roles in the industry and here we tell you more about his career and biography.

The new television production it’s based on Neil Gaiman comics, who will be the show’s executive producer. Season 1 of the fiction will cover the first two volumes of the story starring Dream.

Years ago, there were several attempts to adapt this graphic story on the big screen. However, the good intentions remained rejections by Gaimanwho was looking for a version that is faithful to the style and gloomy universe of his creation.

In this way, it is that, together with Allan Heinberg and David S. GoyerGaiman agreed to be part of the effort to tell dream’s adventures on the small screen. The challenge was to find the ideal actor for this character. Out of hundreds of applicants, plus delays from the COVID-19 pandemic, Tom Sturridge was chosen.

WHO IS TOM STURRIDGE, THE DREAM ACTOR IN “THE SANDMAN”?

How old are you?

The actor Tom Sturridge was born on December 21, 1985 in London, England, so, in 2022, he is 37 years old. His parents are Charles Sturridge and Phoebe Nichols, who stood out as director and actress, respectively. Tom’s grandparents also had an acting career. In addition, the protagonist of “The Sandman” attended the The Harrodian School beside Robert Pattinson and Will Poulter.

How has your career been?

Tom Sturridge was a child actor and, in 1996, he had his first role in the television adaptation “Gulliver’s Travels”, together with his mother and under the direction of his father. Then, in 2004, she was part of “Vanity Fair” and “Being Julia”. Then would come roles like “Like Minds”, “Waiting for Forever”, “Remainder” “In the path” and “Velvet Buzzsaw”.

He also stood out in the theater, with works such as “Punk rock”, “Wastwater”, “orphans”, “1984″, among others. For these roles she received awards in the Critics’ Circle Theater Award and Outer Critics Circle ward. He’s considerated one of the most important figures on Broadway.

Who is your partner?

Tom Sturridge was romantically involved with actress Sienna Miller. They both had a daughter named Marlowe, who in 2022 is 10 years old. However, after four years of living together, the couple split in 2015. The British actor was seen kissing with blogger Alexa Chung at Wimbledon, but both have not made it official if they have something more than a friendship.

What do you post on your social networks?

To the regret of his followers, Tom Sturridge does not have social media accounts. Only pages have appeared that their fans have created to upload their projects and photos.

PERSONAL DATA OF TOM STURRIDGE

Full name: Thomas Sidney Jerome Sturridge

Thomas Sidney Jerome Sturridge Birth: December 21, 1985

December 21, 1985 Age: 37 years

37 years Place of birth: London England

London England Sons: Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge

HOW TO WATCH “THE SANDMAN”?

season 1 of “The Sandman” premieres in Netflix on Friday August 5, 2022 and will be available internationally on the streaming platform. To see the first chapters of the series, you can click on this link.