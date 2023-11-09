Who is Tyla? ‘Water’ singer is going viral on TikTok

Yam: Tyla

birthday: 1/30/02 (21 years old)

best known for: His hit single “Water” has spawned a TikTok dance trend.

About Tyla:

Tyla Laura Seethal, known professionally as Tyla, is a South African singer/songwriter who is currently going viral for her TikTok-famous song, “Water”.

According to Insider, the singer was born on January 30, 2002, in Johannesburg, South Africa, and is the middle child of five. She is reportedly of Indian, Zulu, Mauritian and Irish descent and has said that she is incredibly proud of her heritage.

“I am very fond of our country, our culture and music; “I really believe in it,” Tyla told ID earlier this year.

Despite a lifelong passion for music, Tyla initially had no plans to go into business.

“I was actually studying mining engineering,” the 21-year-old told The Native in 2021.

Shortly after starting the course, he claimed he had second thoughts.

TikTok soon became Tyla’s main outlet, and she quickly built a large fan base by sharing pop song covers performed with catchy dance routines. By 2020, the singer released her first original single – “Getting Late” – and it became an instant hit. With the latest release of her sexy song “Water”, Tyla’s success has reached new heights.

“First of all it’s a banging song, like it’s a crazy song,” Teyla tells People. Why does he think people like it so much?

In a recent profile on the singer, the outlet described the single as an “Afrobeat-tinged breakout about a steamy romance” and noted that it is currently performing very well and has so far topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Has reached number 21. Fans are so fond of this song on TikTok that it has been featured in over 1 million videos so far.

Besides being a super catchy tune, “Water” is winning over the internet for starting the Water Dance Challenge, in which people try to emulate Tyla’s dance moves in the music video.

Fans have become so crazy about it that even their dance challenge videos are now going viral.

@unkabogableviceganda #WaterDance #tylawaterchallenge #ViceGanda #NanayRosario #fyp ♬ Water – Tyla

@defnottazz replying to @Leilani🌺 I’ve been practicing for two weeks and I barely made it🥲 DC (@Litchi) #tyla #tylawaterchallenge #tylawater ♬ Water – Tyla

TikTok influencers like Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) and Enola Bedard (@enola.bedard) have also joined in on the craze.

@bellaporch Please someone teach me how to do this ???🥲 ♬ Water by Tyla – Tyla

@enola.bedard you know I had to jump on the trend 💧💧💧 @Tyla #water ♬ Water – Tyla

In response to all the promotion, the singer teamed up with Capital One to show fans how they can rock the look at home.

@capitalofficial “Not for me” I love her 😭 @Tyla #tyla #tylawater #tylawaterdance #tylawaterchallenge #water ♬ Water by Tyla – Tyla

The new hit single has also inspired other video trends – like one where TikTokers use a special flower filter, similar to the one used by Tyla herself.

@tyla_ ♬ Water by Tyla – Tyla

Other TikTokers are also filming reaction videos of their significant others while the “Water” video plays in the background.

@ianandmariah With your arm around me… #ianandmariah #couplessoftiktok ♬ Original Sound – Big B

