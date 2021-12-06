who is up to it? The instructions of the Revenue

Gas bills, reduction of the tax rate VAT from October to December 2021: they come fromRevenue Agency operational indications on the beneficiaries and on the scope of application of the facility.

There circular number 17 / E published December 3, 2021 provides instructions on the facilitation introduced by decree no. 130 of 27 September 2021 to reduce the effects of the dear bills.

The tax rate applied to gas consumption, both in relation to civil and industrial uses, was reduced to 5 percent in for the fourth quarter of the year, ie for the months of October, November and December. Also included are the fees due following a subsequent one balance, regardless of the billing time.

The subsidy is therefore due both for consumption for which the ordinary rate is equal to 10 per cent and for industrial consumption, subject to a rate of 22 per cent.

Gas bills, VAT reduction until December 2021: who is entitled to? The instructions of the Revenue

Both for bills relating to consumption of the gas for civil use, subject to VAT of 10 per cent up to the annual limit of 480 cubic meters per year and 22 per cent for the excess, which for the methane gas for industrial use, subject to VAT of 22 percent, the law decree n. 130 of 27 September 2021 provided for a temporary reduction in the expected taxation, in order to contain the effects of the price increase.

It is equal to 5 percent the VAT rate applied on gas bills relating to consumption in the third quarter, from October to December 2021.

The reduced VAT will apply on the invoices issued for the estimated or actual consumption from October, November and December, as well as on the adjustments due subsequently, but referable to the same quarter.

This is one of the aspects addressed by the Revenue Agency with circular letter no. 17 / E of December 3, 2021, which focuses specifically on the concept of civil and industrial use, taking up the provisions of Article 26 of the Consolidated Law on Excise Duties:

according to the provisions of paragraph 2, fall within the civil uses also “The uses of natural gas, destined for combustion, in the premises of industrial, artisan and agricultural companies, located outside the factories, laboratories and companies where the production activity is carried out, as well as for the production of hot water, of other thermal carriers or heat, not used in the company’s productive uses, but sold to third parties for civil uses “;

regarding the industrial uses, are included “The uses of natural gas, intended for combustion, in all industrial activities producing goods and services and in artisanal and agricultural activities, as well as uses in the hotel sector, in the commercial distribution sector, in catering establishments, in sports facilities used exclusively for amateurish activities and managed on a non-profit basis, in district heating fed by cogeneration plants that have the technical characteristics indicated in letter b) of paragraph 2 of article 11 of law no. 10, even if they supply civil users. The uses of natural gas, destined for combustion, in the accommodation activities carried out by institutions aimed at assisting the disabled, orphans, the elderly and destitute “.

Two useful specifications to determine not only the cases in which VAT reduced to 5 per cent applies, but also all of them hypotheses excluded.

Revenue Agency – circular no. 17 of December 3, 2021 Article 2, paragraph 1, of the decree-law 27 September 2021, n. 130, converted, with modifications, by the law 25 November 2021, n. 171 – Reduction of the VAT rate for the supply of methane gas

No reduced VAT on gas for transport or electricity production

The use of the natural gas for transport as well as for the electricity generation will not benefit from the reduction of the VAT rate. This is one of the further aspects highlighted in the circular of the Revenue Agency, considering that these are hypotheses that do not fall within the two macro-areas analyzed above.

Specifically, circular no. 17 / E highlights that it is two independent and differentiated uses with respect to the civil and industrial uses referred to above, which provide for the application of their own independent regulations.

Also, as far as the combined generation of electricity and useful heat intended for civil and industrial uses only, the rules useful for identifying the applicable excise duty are indicated in article 21 of the TUA which, highlights the Revenue Agency:

“In paragraph 9-ter, identifies the specific conventional consumptions to determine the quantity of fuel used for the production of electricity (set, in particular, for natural gas at 0.220 cubic meters per kWh).”

It will therefore be necessary to determine by difference the quantity of natural gas used for the production of useful heat, for which it will be possible to apply the rate of 5 per cent. Instead, the ordinary VAT rate will be applied to the quantity used for the production of electricity.

Bills with reduced VAT also for the adjustments for the quarter October-December 2021

Sara temporary application of reduced VAT on gas bills which, as specified at the beginning, will be taxed at a rate of 5 percent in relation to the administration of methane gas for combustion accounted for in the invoices issued for consumption for the months of October, November and December of 2021.

5 percent VAT will apply also to subsequent adjustments relating to the aforementioned quarter for supplies accounted for on the basis of estimated consumption, regardless of the time of billing.

From January 1, 2022, the ordinary rules will return to apply, and VAT will return to be due to the extent provided for by the TUA.