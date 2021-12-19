Who is Valerie Pecresse, the right-wing blonde who flies in the polls in France. Will it pave the way for Meloni?

The polls for the presidential elections in France next April ‘see’ there“spectacular” ascent of Valerie Pecresse, the candidate of the Les Republicains. According to a survey carried out by Ipsos-Sopra Steria for “Le Monde”And Bloomberg, Emmanuel Macron would remain in first place in the voting preferences with 24% of the votes, followed by Pecresse, with 17%, chosen in the primary of the party just two weeks ago, which would go to the ballot.

Marine Le Pen and Zemmour paired for the French presidential elections

In third place the leader of the Rassemblement national, Marine Le Pen, stops at 14.5%, the same percentage assigned to Eric Zemmour, which contends for the votes of the far right. The poll describes the comeback of Pecresse, current president of the Ile de France region, “spectacular”, who gained seven points compared to October. On the other hand, the incumbent president is slightly down compared to two months ago, which was 25.5%, as were Le Pen and Zemmour, which were paired at 16%

Who is Valerie Pecresse, the woman who can beat Macron

Valerie Pecresse is the daughter of Dominique Roux, academic and former president of Bolloré Telecom, and Catherine Bertagna. His maternal grandfather, Louis Bertagna, a psychiatrist, Catholic and resistance fighter, hosted the newspaper Témoignage chrétien, published clandestinely during the occupation, and later dealt with the anorexia of Laurence, daughter of Jacques Chirac.

La Pecresse she had already been Minister of Higher Education and Research from 2007 to 2011 in the first and second Fillon governments, and was a promoter of the reform of the autonomy of universities. She was leaders and presidential candidate for the UMP in the 2010 regional elections in Île-de-France, leading the first round with 27.7% but being beaten in the second round by the socialist Jean-Paul Huchon.

From 2011 to 2012 he was Minister of Budget, Public Accounts and State Reform and spokesman for the third Fillon government. It was again right-wing leaders in the 2015 regional elections in Île-de-France. She still led the first round, with 30.5% and in the second round slightly surpassed the socialist candidate Claude Bartolone, 43.8% against 42.2%. 4 In 2021 she was re-elected as head of the Île- region. de-France. In mid-October he took back his Republican party card and on 4 December 2021 was elected by the Republican Congress as a candidate of the party ahe presidency in the presidential elections of 2022 after winning in the second round against Eric Ciotti with almost 61% of the votes.

“Today I have good news, my dear friends: the republican right is back!“, Said the governor after the victory,“ we will restore French pride and protect the French ”.

The parallel success with Giorgia Meloni

Giorgia Meloni, last year, was indicated among the twenty personalities to follow on the global stage since Times of London who had included it in the list together with, among others, the French conservative politics Valerie Pecresse. A parallel fate, between the two, which some already hypothesize with the Pecresse at the Elysée and the Meloni at Palazzo Chigi.