Vanessa Hudgens first found fame as the love interest of Zac Efron’s character in the seminal teen flick. high school musical.

And since then, rumors about the actress’s real-life relationships have filled columns on celebrity gossip sites, with Hudgens linked with high-profile names from Josh Hutcherson to Elvis Austin Butler star.

There is now a growing rumor that Hudgens is in fact dating Cole Tucker, which is a name some readers may not be familiar with.

So who is her new man, Cole Tucker, and why do people think they’re an item?

Who is Vanessa Hudgens’s boyfriend, Cole Tucker?

Cole Bryson Tucker, 25, is a player for the US professional baseball team, the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He made his Major League Baseball debut in 2019 and currently plays shortstop and outfield for the team.

Before making it big with the major leagues, Cole played for the Gulf Coast League Pirates, Arizona Wildcats, West Virginia Power and Bradenton Marauders.

And a skill with a baseball apparently runs in the blood, as his brother Carson was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the first round of the 2020 MLB draft.

Are Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker dating?

The couple evidently felt ready to take on the world’s media on November 10 last year, at the premiere of Vanessa Hudgens’ Netflix movie. Tick ​​tick… BOOM making the couple’s red carpet official.

The US celebrity rumor mill kicked into overdrive in late November, when Vanessa Hudgens captioned a gnomish Instagram post with: “Date night 💖” while holding a romantic blush rose.

the daily mail reported that Vanessa Hudgens was believed to have visited Tucker in his hometown of Phoenix in December of last year.

celebrity site ME! was the first to report that Vanessa Hudgens, 32, was exclusively dating Cole Tucker, with a quoted source saying in early January 2022: “They are boyfriend and girlfriend, […] They greeted the New Year together.”

A little over a month later, the obviously loved-up couple went Instagram official: with Hudgens he uploaded an amateurish, slightly blurry image of the couple kissing passionately.

The image was accompanied by the short but sweet caption: “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us. @cotuck ❤️💋🤟🏽»

The baseball star also posted a photo of the couple in a relaxed yet tender embrace as they sat on a couch in casual clothing.

Since then, they’ve been happy to pose together at various other events, including a live John Mayer concert at The Hollywood Palladium in February and the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards that same month.