Who is Viktor Medvedchuk, the politician arrested in Ukraine that Zelensky offers to exchange for Russian “boys and girls in captivity”

Handcuffed, in a Ukrainian military uniform and looking tired: the image of the fugitive pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk was distributed on Tuesday by SBU, the Ukrainian national security agency, after his alleged capture in a “special operation”.

The pro-Russian Ukrainian politician is a controversial figure in Ukraine for his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Considered the ally closest to Putin in UkraineMedvedchuk was placed under house arrest in the capital, kyiv, on suspicion of high treason, but escaped shortly after Russia invaded the country on February 24.

The 67-year-old oligarch and leader of the pro-Russian Ukrainian Opposition Platform – For Life party denies any wrongdoing.

