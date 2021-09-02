Who is Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum

A more pragmatic computer genius than expected, and that could lead the blockchain to its definitive consecration.

There is a story that perfectly describes the difference between the two main platforms based on blockchain and cryptocurrency: Ethereum, founded by Vitalik Buterin, e Bitcoin. It is June 17, 2016 and on Ethereum, which unlike its rival allows you to rely on it to create new applications, the unexpected happens: a hacker finds a bug in a investment fund fully automated (The Dao) which lives on the Ethereum blockchain. Thanks to this bug, it is possible to withdraw the money invested several times. Basically, the hacker had discovered a way to use that fund as an ATM which continues to pay out banknotes, always considering it a single withdrawal.

The hacker, therefore, did not tamper with the code, but he exploited a hole in it. Is it a scam or should be considered the equivalent of a legislative vacuum, in an environment – such as that of the blockchain – in which is the code law? For purists there is no doubt: the hacker should not even be considered as such and his action cannot be punished, because he followed the rules by exploiting the mechanism of the program. The perpetrator of the theft, never identified, had however taken away 50 million dollars out of a total of 160 million invested, stealing directly from the pockets of thousands of supporters of this ambitious use of the blockchain.

Vitalik Buterin it doesn’t take long to choose what to do: by exploiting his prestige as founder of Ethereum he gives life to a hard fork (an irreversible separation of the blockchain, on which the transactions are recorded) and, taking advantage of the fact that the stolen ethers could not be converted into dollars before 30 days, cancels the exchanges that occurred after the hacker intervention, thus saving the savings of thousands of people. It is a crucial moment in the history of Ethereum, which when faced with a dilemma opts for pragmatism instead of purism, and decides to protect honest investors even at the cost of dispelling the myth of irreversibility of the blockchain (only a small part of the participants in the Ethereum blockchain will not follow it, thus giving life to Ethereum Classic).

On the other hand, already the presence of a figure like that of Vitalik Buterin says a lot about the differences between Ethereum and bitcoins, who do not have a central point of reference (following the voluntary disappearance of the unknown Satoshi Nakamoto) and whose community is not structured in a real organization (the Ethereum Foundation). Buterin himself has repeatedly amazed the crypto-world with statements that would make the most radical followers of the blockchain shudder, for example. defending the existence of “private” blockchains (created by companies and which sacrifice decentralization in the name of speed) and above all by affirming that “People who do not accept rules or economic incentives to carry out their projects can never get anything done” (a real indictment of the most intact environments).

Despite still today – seven years after the birth of Ethereum – alone 27 years old, Vitalik Buterin is very distant from the stereotype of the radical and granite internet rebel, but on the contrary he is a person who values ​​compromises and for whom there are no inevitable dogmas. An approach that does not surprise anyone who knows this guy personally Russian origin but raised in Canada, which represents in all respects the stereotype of the nerd: skinny, shy and awkward (his first introductions of Ethereum are anything but brilliant), video game enthusiast, dressed in unlikely t-shirts, yet ready to drop everything and travel the world to spread the word of Ethereum and the blockchain.

It is thanks to the father Dmitry, computer engineer, that Vitalik learned in 2011 of the existence of the distributed ledger, born years earlier together with bitcoins. Buterin gets hooked on the subject and starts writing articles for a specialized online magazine, getting paid something like 5 bitcoins per item (at the time it was about 4 dollars, today it would be 250 thousand). In September of the same year he founded instead Bitcoin Magazine, one of the very first real magazines on the subject of cryptocurrencies.

The value of bitcoins meanwhile it begins to grow rapidly (in November 2013 it reached 1,000) e Vitalik decides to leave the university, devote yourself completely to this environment and travel the world backpacking to get to know all the other enthusiasts. However, there is one thing that does not convince him of bitcoins: why use the blockchain only to create one decentralized digital currencywhen is it obvious that much more could be done? It is on this occasion that the still 19-year-old computer genius really puts his talent to the test, presenting in 2014 the Ethereum white paper: a real platform, regulated by the ether cryptocurrency, on which it is possible to create other applications based on blockchain.

A colossal difference compared to bitcoins and which immediately attracts a lot of attention. There are those who try to build music streaming platforms decentralized, those who create the aforementioned The DAO; there are plans for vote by computer like Follow The Vote and many more. Meanwhile, the value of Ethereum rises rapidly, going from around 8 dollars in the first days of 2017 to over 1,000 at the end of the same year (before collapsing following the famous burst of the crypto-bubble in the winter of 2017/2018). However, the first real successful application of Ethereum is not related to elections, music or investments, but to a simpler collectible game: le CryptoKitties, which in 2017 are so successful that Buterin’s platform (which, like bitcoins, can only handle a low number of transactions at the same time) haywire.

The CryptoKitties are therefore the direct ancestors of the NFTs, the digital collectible items (often real works of art) that have experienced a boom in the course of 2021 and that in most cases they work through Ethereum. Likewise, Ethereum is also the platform of choice for DeFi, decentralized finance which, through the blockchain, makes it possible to automate the disbursement of loans to a plurality of subjects based on risk appetite (a mechanism in part similar to social lending). Everything is regulated on the basis of smart contracts – contracts that are executed automatically when the conditions signed by the parties are met – thus reducing the possibility of fraud and above all eliminating the need for intermediaries and controllers.

Ethereum, therefore, has firmly established itself as the most multifaceted platform in the blockchain universe, able to host applications of all kinds. But there is a problem: like bitcoins, Ethereum also requires a huge amount of energy to work. This aspect has not only dismissed some artists and investors interested in NFTs (alarmed by the environment or at least by the repercussions in terms of image), but also directly worries Buterin himself, who long ago stated: “Is one waste of resources which affects the whole of society. And that can lead all those who care about the environment to be our enemies instead of our friends “.

The consumption of Ethereum it is in fact a situation that Vitalik has been aiming to change for years, passing from the system of proof-of-work (where thousands of increasingly powerful computers are competing to be the first to solve an algorithmic puzzle and validate transactions) to proof-of-stake, in which those who validate the transactions are chosen randomly, but increasing their chances based on the ether placed as a deposit. It is the so-called Ethereum 2.0, which will be launched in the course of 2022 and which many think will lead to the definitive one mainstream adoption of Ethereum. It is at the landing of the atypical Vitalik Buterin in the Olympus of the tech world.