Who is Vitaly Gerasimov, the high Russian commander and general that the Ukrainians say they killed

“Another loss among the top command staff of the occupying army. During the fighting near Kharkiv, Vitaly Gerasimov – Russian military chief, major general, chief of staff and first deputy commander of the 41st Army of the Central Military District of Russia – was killed ”. Thus the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported a major loss for Vladimir Putin’s army.

The news, whose veracity cannot be independently verified, is relaunched by various Ukrainian social networks, including the Kyiv Independent in a tweet, in which it is said that Gerasimov had been decorated “for having conquered Crimea”.

If the news is confirmed – in the meantime the Bellingcat detective agency has confirmed it and has relaunched it, among other media, the Guardian -, it is the second Russian general killed by the Ukrainians in a week. A few days ago, in fact, the same Russian media confirmed the killing in Ukraine of the deputy commander of operations, General Andrei Sukhovetsky.

The gen. Gerasimov, 45, who was chief of staff of the 41st Army, participated in the Second War in Chechnya and in Russian military operations in Syria, as well as in the annexation of Crimea in 2014. The Kiev Ministry of Defense – la whose intelligence section broke the news – claimed to have also intercepted clips of conversation in which the death of gen. Gerasimov was confirmed by an officer of the FSB, the Russian security service, and in which the two interlocutors complained that the encrypted conversations with the ‘Era’ system do not work in Ukrainian territory.