Who is Whitney, Amber Heard’s sister

Amber Heard She is a very prominent Hollywood actress who began to be the cover of all international magazines for her demands for violence against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Now, who took center stage is her sister, Whitney Heardwho spoke in favor of her and attacked the actor.

Whitney Heard She is married to Gavin Henriquez, which is why she is known in many places as Whitney Henriquez, and has two children: Hunter Wylde and Harlin Willow. The 35-year-old woman was born in Austin, Texas, and although she has a very low profile, she is also an actress, for example, she participated in the comedy “Homo Erectus” (2007).

In addition, he had jobs related to food and beverage management in hotels, mainly during the coronavirus pandemic when filming in Hollywood was stopped. On Instagram he has more than 30 thousand followers, whose biography indicates “love, life and all things that move”.

Whitney’s support for her sister, Amber Heard

During the trial of Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp in Virginia, Whitney Heard He was one of the people who testified in favor of the actress when confirming the events of violence that occurred in the couple. However, on June 1, 2022, the jury found in favor of Depp on all three counts and awarded him $15 million in damages.

What the trial determined is not the innocence of Johnny Depp, because he also had violent verbal reactions towards Amber Heard, but it was something mutual. In this way, the actor who gave life to the famous pirate Jack Sparrow managed to clean up his image and once again had a large number of job offers.

One of them was to participate in the MTV Awards on August 28, where he appeared as a hologram in an astronaut’s suit on stage. “I just want you to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, anything you need. You name it. You know what? I needed the job,” he said with amusement.

But who was not amused was Whitney Heard who took aim at MTV on her Instagram stories to support her sister: “MTV, you really are disgusting and they are clearly desperate. I really hope that none of the people who have been involved in this have daughters.”

The sisters are very close, and they showed it during the trial. Whitney Heard stated that she herself saw the episodes of violence in Johnny Depp towards Amber Heard and even detailed some of these events, but they failed to convince the jury of the actor’s full guilt.

What do you think about the statements of the sister of Amber Heard on Johnny Depp?