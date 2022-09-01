Entertainment

Who is Whitney, Amber Heard’s sister

Photo of James James53 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Amber Heard She is a very prominent Hollywood actress who began to be the cover of all international magazines for her demands for violence against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Now, who took center stage is her sister, Whitney Heardwho spoke in favor of her and attacked the actor.

Whitney Heard She is married to Gavin Henriquez, which is why she is known in many places as Whitney Henriquez, and has two children: Hunter Wylde and Harlin Willow. The 35-year-old woman was born in Austin, Texas, and although she has a very low profile, she is also an actress, for example, she participated in the comedy “Homo Erectus” (2007).

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James53 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Related Articles

They have been all the couples of Leonardo DiCaprio | PHOTOS

10 mins ago

Matthijs de Ligt reveals what stood out for Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

11 mins ago

Nicole Kidman’s amazing muscular arms have made us want to join the gym

21 mins ago

French rap still monopolizes the top rankings on streaming platforms

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button