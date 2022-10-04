Who is who in “Black Adam”, new film by Dwayne Johnson “The Rock”

Meet the cast of the movie “Black Adam”. Photo: Instagram.

Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” brings to life “Black Adam” and is accompanied by Viola Davis, Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell and Noah Centineo (members of the Justice Society of America) in this adventure. On October 20 is its premiere and at UnoTv.com we tell you who is who in the film.

“Black Adam” is an antihero that belongs to the DC Comics Universe, whom no super hero has been able to defeat. Its origin is found in ancient Egypt, around 1,200 BC and within his powers is immortality or superhuman strength and speed.

Who is who in “Black Adam”?

Dwayne Johnson “The Rock”- Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson brings “Black Adam” to life. Photo: Instagram

American actor Dwayne Johnson started working ten years ago on the project of “Black Adam” which tells the story of Teth Adam who received omnipotent powers from the gods in ancient Kahndaq.

After using these powers to take revenge, he was imprisoned for 5,000 years. To “solve” the problems of humanity, “Black Adam” is used to being corrupted, which makes him a character far removed from traditional superheroes.

the character of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson moves in a gray scale that in many aspects, because it moves away from the modern western morality.

Pierce Brosnan – Dr Fate

Pierce Brosnan brings Dr Fate to life. Photo: Instagram.

Kent Nelson born in 1928, as a young man he accompanied his father to an excavation in the Valley of Ur in Mesopotamia, where he came across an ancient sarcophagus containing the body of a giant being, Nabu the Wise. Upon opening the sarcophagus, Nabu released a poisonous gas that killed Kent’s father.

Nabu, a mystical Lord of the Order from the planet Cilia, took pity on the young man and used his magic to block the pain from the boy’s mind. Over the months, Nabu educated Kent Nelson in the various forms of mysticism, most notably the teaching of spell casting and flight. Now, in possession of the magical helmet of destiny and under the identity of the Dr FateKent is a member of the Justice Society of America (JSA).

Aldis Hodge-Hawkman

heDis Hodge brings Hawkman to life. Photo: Instagram.

hawkman is actually Carter Hall, an archaeologist who lives in New York and is the reincarnation of an Egyptian prince; he has wings made of a material called Nth Metal, a substance that defies gravity.

the character of Idis Hodge He is the leader of the JSA and is an expert in handling various ancient weapons, which makes him a dangerous opponent.

Quintessa Swindell – Cyclone

Quintessa Swindell brings Cyclone to life. Photo: Instagram.

Before becoming cyclone, Maxine Hunkel She was known as the granddaughter of the original Red Tornado, Abigail “Ma” Hunkel, a heroine member of the Justice Society and caretaker of the team’s museum in the film “Black Adam“.

When Maxine, a character from Quintess Swindellwas 6 years old, was kidnapped by a scientist who infected her with some nanobytes that caused a mutation in her cells and later gave her powers with which she dominates the weather and the wind.

Noah Centineo – Atom Smasher

Noah Centineo brings Atom Smasher to life. Photo: Instagram.

Atom Smasher is actually Alan Pratt, a college student who years later becomes a tough physicist; he is founder of the Justice Society of America. He has the power to transform the size of himself, which makes him an expert in hand-to-hand combat.

He possesses superhuman strength and stamina, speed, durability, and invulnerability to various forms of radiation; He also has the ability to manipulate his weight in his favor. Noah Centineo will be in charge of bringing this hero to life for the first time in “Black Adam“.

Viola Davis – Amanda Waller

The actress Viola Davis gives life to amanda wallerthe director of the deadly missions of the “suicide squad” and supervisor of the investigation of people with powers in the universe of DC Comics.

Who is behind the film?

“Black Adam” is an American superhero film based on the eponymous character from DC Comics, was produced by DC Films, New Line Cinema, Seven Bucks Productions and FlynnPictureCo; Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. It was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and written by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvan.