Who is who in “House of the Dragon”, the long-awaited prequel to “Game of Thrones” – Tvshow – 03/31/2022

The return of the dragons, the epic and love affairs with a tendency to the forbidden is in the air. With winter, the Game of Thrones universe will return to the screen with its long-awaited spin-off or derivative series, House of the Dragons, which has a release date since yesterday.

The prequel to one of the latest great hits on world television will be released on Sunday, August 21, both on the HBO channel and on the HBO Max streaming platform. It will be a 10-episode drama and it is expected that, as with GOT, it will be presented in weekly episodes.

Based on the novel Fire and Blood by George RR Martin, the spin-off is set some 200 years before the action narrated in Game of Thrones, to tell the story of the Targaryen house and the lineage that preceded the mother of dragons. , Daenerys Targaryen, who on the screen was actress Emilia Clarke.

The author of the literary universe that emerged from A Song of Ice and Fire serves as co-creator and executive producer, while Ryan Condal (Rampage screenwriter) and Miguel Sapochnik, the latter responsible for iconic GOT chapters, are in charge of creation and showrunner. Like “Battle of the Bastards”.

But what about the cast of this new adventure? The protagonist of House of the Dragon will fall in part on Matt Smith (photo), the one in charge of composing Prince Daemon Targaryen. Younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne, he is an outstanding warrior with the honor of bearing true dragon blood, despite a few ghosts that haunt him.

Smith is one of the most recognized by seriéfilos: he was Doctor Who in the homonymous British series, and the Duke of Edinburgh in the first two seasons of The Crown, a hit on Netflix. In cinema, he has just participated in The Mystery of Soho and is in Morbius, which premieres today.

Paddy Considine will be King Viserys, kind, decent and warm and with the sole intention of carrying out the legacy of his grandfather, the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen. The actor has been seen in shows like Peaky Blinders and The Outsider, and in video clips for Arctic Monkeys and Coldplay.

Complete the main triad Olivia Cooke, that is Alicent Hightower, the daughter of the Hand of the King and the most beautiful woman in the entire kingdom, with virtues far beyond mere physical appearance. Cooke has an interesting background: she was in the 2021 Oscar nominee Sound of Metal; in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, in various horror films, and in the Bates Motel series. House of the Dragon could be the definitive consolidation of it.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the eldest daughter of the king who has everything in her favor except the fact of being a woman in a world of men, will be composed by Emma D’Arcy. With a presence in British fiction in recent years, the actress was part of the casts of the series Wanderlust, Hannah and Truth Seekers; something can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.

There will also be Steve Toussaint as “the sea serpent”, or Lord Corlys Velaryon. He is the lord of the Velaryon house, an ancient lineage on a par with the Targaryens and a well-known adventurer in the lands of Westeros, where the action takes place. Toussaint arrives preceded by a long television career.

His wife in the series, “the queen who never was” and named Rhaenys Targaryen, will be Eve Best, a woman from the English theater.

And the main cast is completed by Fabien Frankel (The Serpent) as Ser Criston Cole, a skilled swordsman without rights to land or large assets; Sonoya Mizuno (Maniac) as Mysaria, Daemon Targaryen’s main ally; and the renowned Rhys Ifans of Notting Hill or Harry Potter, as Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King.

Distributed on their backs and that of several secondary ones, there remains the weight, not light, of launching a series that, like its predecessor, seeks to be giant.