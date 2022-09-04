Who is who in Netflix’s “Echoes”: meet the actors and characters of the miniseries that is all the rage

On August 19, the Netflix streaming platform joined a new miniseries that is ‘breaking’ it among all users, we are talking about “Echoes”. Given this, many have begun to wonder about the different characters that appear in this production, so in this article from El Popular we will tell you everything about them and which actors are responsible for bringing them to life.

YOU CAN SEE: 10 things you did not know about Michelle Monaghan, the actress of Netflix’s “Echoes”

Michelle Monaghan as Leni and Gina

The 46-year-old American actress michelle monaghan plays the twin sisters Leni and Gina, who are involved in serious problems after exchanging their lives for years and one of them disappeared.

Matt Bomer as Jack Beck

Matt Bomer after starring in the series The Sinner, the giant Netflix called him to participate in the miniseries “Echoes” playing Jack Beck, Leni’s husband.

Karen Robinson as Sheriff Louise Floss

Karen Robinson brings to life Sheriff Louise Floss, who is after the sisters. Leni and Ginabecause she suspects that they are dedicated to scamming people, in addition to the fact that she was one of those in charge of the fire that was in the church and the twins were there.

YOU CAN SEE: Explained ending of “Echoes”, drama and mystery miniseries that is all the rage on Netflix

Daniel Sunjata as Charlie Davenport

Daniel Sunjata plays Charlie Davenport, Gina’s husband and the psychologist who helped her get out of the crises she was beginning to suffer from having a double life. Unfortunately both lost the little one they were expecting.

Jonathan Tucker as Dylan James

Actor Jonathan Tucker plays Dylan James, one of the characters who has knowledge of the double life that twins Leni and Gina lead.

Other actors and characters who participated in “Echoes”