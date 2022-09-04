Entertainment

Who is who in Netflix’s “Echoes”: meet the actors and characters of the miniseries that is all the rage

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

author-EP

On August 19, the Netflix streaming platform joined a new miniseries that is ‘breaking’ it among all users, we are talking about “Echoes”. Given this, many have begun to wonder about the different characters that appear in this production, so in this article from El Popular we will tell you everything about them and which actors are responsible for bringing them to life.

YOU CAN SEE: 10 things you did not know about Michelle Monaghan, the actress of Netflix’s “Echoes”

Michelle Monaghan as Leni and Gina

The 46-year-old American actress michelle monaghan plays the twin sisters Leni and Gina, who are involved in serious problems after exchanging their lives for years and one of them disappeared.

The popular

Matt Bomer as Jack Beck

Matt Bomer after starring in the series The Sinner, the giant Netflix called him to participate in the miniseries “Echoes” playing Jack Beck, Leni’s husband.

Lazy loaded component image

Karen Robinson as Sheriff Louise Floss

Karen Robinson brings to life Sheriff Louise Floss, who is after the sisters. Leni and Ginabecause she suspects that they are dedicated to scamming people, in addition to the fact that she was one of those in charge of the fire that was in the church and the twins were there.

Lazy loaded component image

YOU CAN SEE: Explained ending of “Echoes”, drama and mystery miniseries that is all the rage on Netflix

Daniel Sunjata as Charlie Davenport

Daniel Sunjata plays Charlie Davenport, Gina’s husband and the psychologist who helped her get out of the crises she was beginning to suffer from having a double life. Unfortunately both lost the little one they were expecting.

Echoes, Latest news

Lazy loaded component

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

Related Articles

Zendaya wears a ‘look’ that is pure trend this fall

25 seconds ago

Tory Lanez is indifferent to his revelation about Drake and The Weeknd

1 min ago

“My family and my children inspire me every day”

11 mins ago

Christophe Galtier looks back on the start of the match on the bench of Neymar against Nantes

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button