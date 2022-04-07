Entertainment

Who is who in ‘The Dropout’, the fall of Elizabeth Holmes

The Dropout, a new series from Disney+ and Star+, joins the recent wave of stories about antiheroes and questionable success practices. But this time, in addition, it is a look at the new regions of power in a world focused on technology. Elizabeth Holmes, for a while considered the most powerful business woman in the world, became just a few years later a broken idol. One that took the awkward journey through manipulation, lies and fraud throughout Theranos to a whole new level.

The Dropout, the television version of the story on Star+, succeeds in creating an uncomfortable perception of contemporary power and influence. Also recounting the rise and fall of a kind of version of business success that is still disconcerting.

After all, Holmes even received recognition from Forbes for his capacity for management and brilliant path to the top of the recognition of his peers. How could Holmes pull off such a deception and keep it up for a puzzling amount of time? What was the central point of a large-scale embezzlement that went undetected for several years?

The Serie The Dropout try to answer the questions honestly and directly. Based on the podcast of the same name by Rebecca Jarvis, the plot goes through each point of what happened in addition to delving into the personality of Holmes. With a solid script and brilliant staging, the show manages to recreate the rise and fall of a disturbing personality. And it does so, moreover, with a journey into darkness that is supported by a brilliant cast that captures the strange ambiguity of the story. We tell you who is who in a production that recounts one of the biggest recent scandals in Silicon Valley.

