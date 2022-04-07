Who is who in ‘The Dropout’, the fall of Elizabeth Holmes

The Dropout, a new series from Disney+ and Star+, joins the recent wave of stories about antiheroes and questionable success practices. But this time, in addition, it is a look at the new regions of power in a world focused on technology. Elizabeth Holmes, for a while considered the most powerful business woman in the world, became just a few years later a broken idol. One that took the awkward journey through manipulation, lies and fraud throughout Theranos to a whole new level.

The Dropout, the television version of the story on Star+, succeeds in creating an uncomfortable perception of contemporary power and influence. Also recounting the rise and fall of a kind of version of business success that is still disconcerting.

After all, Holmes even received recognition from Forbes for his capacity for management and brilliant path to the top of the recognition of his peers. How could Holmes pull off such a deception and keep it up for a puzzling amount of time? What was the central point of a large-scale embezzlement that went undetected for several years?

The Serie The Dropout try to answer the questions honestly and directly. Based on the podcast of the same name by Rebecca Jarvis, the plot goes through each point of what happened in addition to delving into the personality of Holmes. With a solid script and brilliant staging, the show manages to recreate the rise and fall of a disturbing personality. And it does so, moreover, with a journey into darkness that is supported by a brilliant cast that captures the strange ambiguity of the story. We tell you who is who in a production that recounts one of the biggest recent scandals in Silicon Valley.

Amanda Seyfried as the villain of the series: Elizabeth Holmes

Amanda Seyfried has the difficult task of playing Elizabeth Holmes, the woman who managed to fool Silicon Valley. The actress took her role seriously and exploits her physical resemblance to Holmes. She has managed to delve into her personality and create a rare combination of strength, vulnerability and mystery in The Dropout.

The actress dedicated months of work to achieve a faithful portrait of the controversial figure in her representation for Disney +. From mimicking Holmes’ distinctive tone of voice — and accent — to his rigid body language. Seyfried has turned the interpretation of her into a way of thoroughly understanding the behavior and also, the conception of the triumph of Holmes.

Naveen Andrew as Sunny Balwani, the second in command of The Dropout

Sunny Balwani was the former president and chief operating officer of Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes’ company. Both maintained an intense romantic and professional relationship, which in one way or another has been used by Holmes to justify his behavior. In fact, the relationship was a secret throughout the company’s heyday and was hidden from investors.

While Balwani assures that it was a way to maintain the couple’s “privacy”, Holmes affirms that it was a type of manipulation. During the trial, text messages and emails were shown, revealing that the relationship was a sticking point for Holmes.

In fact, during her trial, Holmes insisted that Balwani emotionally and physically abused her. Balwani denied Holmes’s accusations.

Laurie Metcalf as Doctor Phyllis Gardner in The Dropout

According to the Rebecca Jarvis podcast, Elizabeth Holmes approached Professor Phyllis Gardner to participate in the field tests of her project. Gadner discussed the project on a supposed revolutionary diagnostic method and ended up refusing to participate. The scientist would later say that she spotted the hoax under the Theranos project almost immediately.”She (Holmes) came up with (an idea for) a patch that would detect a microbe and then deliver antibiotics,” Gardner explained to Refinery29. The professional immediately suspected that something fishy was afoot in Holmes’s large-scale plans.

Gardner was later one of the witnesses to Theranos’ downfall. Her testimony to John Carreyrou, included in the Wall Street Journal report on the company, was decisive. In the fiction of The DropoutLaurie Metcalf manages to build a version of the implacable and brilliant character, very close to the real one.

William H. Macy as Doctor Richard Fuisz

Childhood friend of the Holmes family, former patent attorney, physician, inventor, and businessman, was one of the key points of the investigation against Theranos. His testimony for the article of The Wall Street Journal by John Carreyrou, in which he explained how Holmes stole patent technology, was instrumental in his conviction.

William H. Macy managed to create a character in The Dropout which vividly captures the real character’s moral struggles, as well as his inherent cynicism.

Dylan Minnette as Theranos whistleblower Tyler Shultz

The grandson of George Shultz, a prominent member of Theranos, was one of the first to notice the inconsistencies in the company’s technological proposal. He tried to warn his grandfather about him several times, without success.

Finally, Tyler Shultz contacted John Carreyrou to explain the irregularities inside Theranos.

In the fiction of The DropoutTyler Shultz is played by Dylan Minnette, who lends credence to Schulz’s thankless role in the midst of a messy deal.

Sam Waterston is the board director of Theranos and Tyler’s grandfather, George Shultz

Economist and politician George Shultz was one of the most prominent figures on the Theranos board of directors. His resume includes serving as Secretary of Labor and Treasury to Richard Nixon. Later, he would be President Ronald Reagan’s Secretary of State. With such a political career, his involvement in Theranos was essential for Holmonth. In fact, the scammer spent considerable time and effort overcoming Schultz’s resistance. And she succeeded: until the last day of her life, she supported Holmes or at least, she refused to testify against her.

Sam Waterston plays the character in The Dropout solidity and serene strength to an emblematic figure of the American political world.

Stephen Fry is the chief scientist for Theranos in The Dropout

Ian Gibbons joined the Theranos team in 2005 becoming the scientific face of the company. Also one of its first members to discover that the promises of a revolutionary method of diagnosis were impossible to keep.

His opposition to fraudulent verification methods led to his dismissal, only to be rehired at the request of the rest of his team.

Gibbons committed suicide in May 2013.. The tragic event occurred after the first hearing of the patent lawsuit between Theranos and Richard Fuisz. When Elizabeth Holmes learned of her death, she sent a member of her staff to demand any “confidential Theranos property.”

In the fiction of The DropoutGibbons is played by the formidable actor Stephen Fry, who effectively captures the scientist’s stark moral dilemma.



