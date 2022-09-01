Less and less to go! The new Prime Video series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is about to hit the streaming screens this September 2, in which we will see what happened before the Third Age of the Sun.

In this part, we will see some known characters from the TV series like Galadriel or Isildur and some new ones as well, so we will tell you who is who in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson is High Queen

Cynthia Addai-Robinson was most recently a series regular on the STARZ series Power. Addai-Robinson previously co-starred opposite Ben Affleck, JK Simmons and Anna Kendrick on the big screen in Gavin O’Connor’s The Accountant (Warner Bros) as Marybeth Medina, one of the lead roles.

Robert Aramayo as Elrond

Robert Aramayo is a British actor and Juilliard graduate. Recently finished filming the Netflix limited series, Left Bank Behind Her Eyes. At the end of this year he will be seen in Antebellum of Lionsgate and The King’s Man directed by Matthew Vaughn.

Maxim Baldry as Isildur

Maxim Baldry played Viktor in the critically acclaimed BBC and HBO drama, Years and Years by Russell T Davies (Doctor Who, Torchwood, Queer as Folk), starring opposite Jessica Hynes, Rory Kinnear and Russell Tovey.

Baldry’s interest in acting developed from a very young ageparticipating in several theatrical productions and being part of the National Youth Theater.

Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV

Owain Arthur is known for playing Francis Henshall in the production of The National Theater of One Man, Two Guvnors at the Theater Royal Haymarket, having been an understudy for James Corden at the Adelphi Theatre.

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

Morfydd Clark has firmly established herself as one of the industry’s most up-and-coming actresses, and her triumphant performances in three feature films at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival led to her being identified by The Guardian as the Festival’s Rising Star of 2019.

Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir

Ismael Cruz Cordova just wrapped up a regular role on David E. Kelley’s HBO miniseriesThe Undoing, opposite Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant for director Susanne Bier, to be released in spring 2020. He is currently shooting the Wyatt Rockefeller film Settlers, opposite Sofia Boutella and Brooklynn Prince, in South Africa.

