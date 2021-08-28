Who is Will Smith? Biography and career of the actor

Born in Philadelphia on September 25, 1968, Willard Carroll Smith Jr. is one of the most beloved stars in the modern Hollywood scene. Better known as Will Smith, the actor never was limited as for artistic demonstrations, successfully pursuing a series of objectives linked not only to the world of cinema. From rap to film production, Smith has always faced every challenge with his inevitable charisma. Not surprisingly, in 2007, Newsweek magazine called him the actor more powerful of Hollywood.

Many will already know that Smith’s fortune arrived in the the nineties, after having starred in the television series, which has become a cult, Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air, from 1990 to 1996. During that time, there was no shortage of opportunities for Smith to prove himself a true acting actor, taking part in works such as Bad Boys, Independence Day e Men in Black, receiving very high doses of consensus. In this article, we’ll find out who Will Smith is by exploring his career and his biography.

Who is Will Smith? Biography of the actor

Will Smith is the second in a family of four children. Her mother, Caroline Bright, was a singer, while her father, Willard Carroll Smith Sr., an actor and humorist. Will grew up in the middle class of West Philadelphia and, more specifically, in the neighborhood of Germantown. From a young age, Smith approached the area’s underground music scene and, one evening at a party, crossed his footsteps with those of Jeff Townes, disc jokey and beatmaker. Since then, Will’s artistic collaboration with Jeff began. The two formed a duo that took the name of DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince. The two soon gained in popularity and Will decided to use the first proceeds of their artistic partnership to buy a house, cars and jewelry.

Smith yes wife in 1992 with the actress Sheree Fletcher and from her, he has the first son, Willard Carroll III, better known as Trey Smith. The couple will divorce in ’95 and two years later, Smith will get married with Jada Pinkett from which Jaden Smith and Willow were born, in 1998 and 2000 respectively.

Smith has never made a secret of his many hobbies, from a passion for chess to that for i video games, up to his unconditional love for the work of Bob Marley. The actor is also a lot engaged in social work, having founded the Will and Jada Foundation with which it raises funds for the education and help of children belonging to less well-off families. Not only that, the star of Willy, The Prince of Bel Air helped the victims ofHurricane Katrina and produced a program based on his family life, titled All Of Us, which aired in 2005.

The debut in career and the consecration

Will Smith has always had a lot of personality from his dynamic. Precisely for this reason, after having enjoyed some success with music, he immediately started looking for new stimuli. It was 1990 when the not yet Hollywood star met in a bar Benny Medina who, at the time, had an original idea for a new sitcom set in Bel Air. Will immediately loved the idea that, after being subjected to the NBC, was immediately put into production. We are talking about Willy, the prince of Bel-Air; show that, today, needs no introduction and that, at the time, presented itself as a product fresh and with very simple premises.

As previously mentioned, around the time he was riding the crest of the wave with the show, Smith took part in several films. The first, 6 degrees of separation, came out in 1993. In 1994, the actor was leading the MTV Movie Awards. The following year, Smith’s film career took over from television, with the theatrical release of Bad Boys. Subsequent Independence Day, Men In Black, and Public Enemy greatly contributed to its popularity globally. In 2001, then, for Smith came the consecration. The actor interpreted with great eclecticism Muhammad Ali in the 2001 film Ali. He received a nomination for Oscar as best leading actor. The dawn of the Third Millennium saw Smith again on the crest of the wave thanks to the sequels to Men In Black and Bad Boys.

Will Smith in the 2000s, his beginnings as a producer

From I, Robot to Hitch, up to The Pursuit of Happiness, the first half of the 2000s saw Will Smith at the center of a rush of successes spectacular. At the end of 2007, Io sono leggenda was released, another film where Smith gives an iconic interpretation. Just during his peak, Smith decides to start his own production company cinematic, the Overbook Entertainment which allowed the actor to produce the aforementioned Hitch and The Pursuit of Happiness. It goes without saying that Will Smith’s success continued into the 2010s. Da Collateral Beauty a Focus – Nothing is as it seems until you get to Aladdin’s Live Action and the latest Bad Boys chapter of 2020. After reaching the firmament, now many years ago, Smith decided to stop permanently, without giving the slightest sign of abating.