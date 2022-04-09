Who is winning the war in Ukraine? | Univision World News

Despite heavy losses in men and tanks, the Russian Army is regrouping in the east and south of the country in an effort to salvage a partial victory after failing miserably in taking the capital, kyiv, and in ousting the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“Although what the Ukrainians have done is impressive, and the withdrawal of Russian forces from the north is good, the war is far from over,” General Tim McGuire, former deputy commander of the United States Army in Europe, told Univision News. ” Although injured, the Russian bear is still deadly. The war could continue for months or years in the east/south,” he added.
But Putin may be in a hurry to claim some kind of victory.
According to US intelligence reports, Putin has set a target for Russian forces to conclude their so-called ‘special military operation’ in time for May 9, the anniversary of the conclusion of World War II, and normally marked by a huge ‘Victory Day’ parade in Moscow.
An analysis by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War suggests that the Russians “have carried out active preparations to resume offensive operations“in the east, including stockpiling supplies, re-equipping damaged units, repairing bridges, and conducting force reconnaissance missions.
The new offensive has started in eastern Ukraine
Russian artillery has already focused its attention on towns and cities in south-central Ukraine, including key fuel depots on the Dnipro River essential to sustaining the Ukrainian war effort.
Reporters near the conflict zone have seen long lines of traffic driving west to relative safety. The streets are deserted in the towns and cities of the Donbas, an industrial coal-mining region in the east where Russian troops and separatist militias already control much of Ukraine’s territory.
After evidence of war crimes of civilians massacred in cities liberated from Russian troops in the north this week came to light this week, civilians in the east have come to realize what they can expect if they come under occupation.
What is Putin’s strategy in Donbas?
Ukrainian forces have been defending the Donbas for eight years after Putin ordered the invasion of Crimea in 2014. But Russia was never able to establish a land bridge linking Crimea, on the Black Sea, with Russian territory further inland, on the Sea of Azov.
Instead, Putin has begun building a three-kilometre bridge across the Kerch Strait, which separates the Black Sea from the Sea of Azov. It opened in 2018.
Russia now controls more than half of the Donbas region, which was also seized in 2014.
“Putin is not even close to giving up on this invasion. On the contrary, I see April as a very, very bloody month of fighting,” said Erich de la Fuente, a Ukraine expert at Florida International University. “He is realizing that this is all a bigger task than he expected. But he is not giving up on the goal,” he added.
Russia has already announced a final offensive to take what remains of the devastated city of Mariupol, once a bustling port on the shores of the Sea of Azov with a population of 500,000. According to the City Council, some 100,000 people still remain and in the city, condemned for its brutality by the international community, some 5,000 people may have died.
Meanwhile, in the south, heavy fighting continues on the outskirts of the city of Mykolaiv, where Ukrainian troops have blocked the Russian advance westward towards Odessa, Ukraine’s third largest city and a strategic port in Ukraine. the Black Sea.
“If the Russians manage to get to Mykolaiv again, and manage to blockade Ukraine, the war could turn around for them,” de la Fuente said.
It is not yet clear how much room for maneuver the Ukrainian forces will have before the next offensive begins in earnest. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russian units withdrawing from the vicinity of kyiv are unlikely to “regain combat effectiveness for some time.”
The cost of the war in Ukraine has already been high for Putin
More than 60% of Putin’s foreign exchange reserves – $350 billion out of a total of $604 billion – have been frozen by sanctions, but he is still estimated to earn $2 billion a week from oil and gas sales. .
” They still have the vast majority of their combat power at their disposalPentagon spokesman Admiral John Kirby said on Friday. “Now they are going to concentrate it in a smaller and more confined geographic area,” he added.
The Russian forces have been badly depleted, both in men and in machinery. For example, it is estimated that between 400 and 600 Russian tanks have been destroyed, damaged or abandoned, according to Lawrence Freedman, professor of war studies at King’s College London. That could represent half the tanks of the initial invasion force.
Ukraine has estimated that 18,900 Russian soldiers have died since the start of the war, citing his own recovery of bodies and intercepted Russian communications. The casualties – wounded and captured, as well as dead – could account for 20% of the initial invasion force of 190,000 people, according to Freedman, who writes a newsletter on military affairs.
” They have taken a beating. They never thought they would meet this kind of resistance. They must be demoralized,” said Col. Liam Collins, who was the US military’s top defense adviser in Ukraine from 2016 to 2018. ” They have already spent their best units and have not shown any strategy in this war. It is clear that they lack leadership and training.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Russia had suffered “significant losses” in Ukraine, calling it “a huge tragedy for us.” The Russian Defense Ministry said 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed and 3,825 wounded, in its latest update on March 25.
Ukraine asks for more weapons to defend itself against the new Russian offensive
” Either help us now, and I’m talking days not weeks, or your help will come too late.and many people will die, many civilians will lose their homes, many villages will be destroyed,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a NATO meeting on Wednesday.
“This means keeping supplies of the equipment they already use, but also providing the additional armor, aircraft and artillery to raise their game for upcoming operations,” Freedman said.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that alliance members “recognize the urgency” to provide more support to Ukraine.
More than 30 countries have provided military aid to Ukraine, including more than $1 billion from the EU and nearly $2 billion from the United States.
So far Western supplies have been limited to weapons, ammunition and defensive equipment such as anti-tank and anti-aircraft missile systems.
NATO members fear that supplying Ukraine with heavier offensive equipment, such as tanks and fighter jets, could spark direct open conflict between Russia and the alliance.
This position may be changing. Britain is preparing to supply kyiv with Mastiff armored patrol vehicles, armed with grenade launchers and machine guns and designed for intense combat.
This week it was reported that the Czech Republic is sending Soviet-era T-72 tanks to help Ukrainian forces.
The United States is also considering providing anti-ship weapons to counter the shelling of towns and cities along the coast from Odessa to the east.
The battle for Donbas: new logistical challenges for the Ukrainian Army
The new Russian offensive also presents logistical challenges for Ukraine, according to military experts.
“Western lethal aid and logistical support from Western Ukrainian depots has to travel much further than that provided to the Battle for kyiv,” said Maj. Gen. Mick Ryan, an Australian officer and scholar at the Modern War Institute at West Point. . The Donbas is more than 600 miles from the main deposits in Lviv, near the border with Poland. At the same time, it is right on the border with Russia, which makes it easier to supply Moscow after the redeployment of troops from the north.
“Both sides are racing to build up forces in the East. The Russians and Ukrainians will understand that the faster they build up their forces, the faster they can launch operations,” Ryan said in a tweet thread Thursday.
Ryan and others have heaped praise on the Ukrainian military’s ability so far to overcome the superior strength of the Russians. “They have planned and executed a magnificent military strategy so far,” he said.
Experts now doubt the Russians’ ability to carry out their new strategy in the east, given what they have shown so far on the battlefield.
“I’m feeling pretty optimistic about the east,” Collins said. ” Russia still has overwhelming combat power, but it has had it from day one and has not been able to take advantage of it.. Therefore, there is no reason to believe that they can miraculously change. What takes time is training, leadership and culture. You can’t change that overnight,” he added.
Even if Russia fully conquers the Donbas, that leaves Putin with a longer-term dilemma. His hopes of an easy conquest are already in ruinsand has also ended up destroying a once productive and industrial region, while frustrating its purpose of supposedly uniting culturally united lands.
” Despite his talk of historically close ties, his approach has been brotherly only in the sense of Cain and Abel.. Taking Donbas now would mean oppressing a hostile population, rebuilding shattered towns and cities, and protecting against future Ukrainian military action,” Freedman wrote in his newsletter this week.