who is your favorite?

Lucas Peracchi and Denis Dosio landed this year on OnlyFans and they are very popular and very popular. Their video And photo land on the well-known platform of video And photo without veils for an adult audience. This entertainment service was born in 2016 in London in the United Kingdom and works by subscription. The creators of this content, mostly very spicy and daring, can earn money from users who subscribe to their content, the so-called “fans”.

Lucas Peracchi and Denis Dosio – Photo: Instagram

In July 2021 the former tronista of Men and Women and personal trainer Lucas Peracchi landed on OnlyFans with this message: “New social! ?? www.onlyfans.com/lucasgrizzly. So there at least I’m sure they don’t report me! ?? Long live love and long live art! ?? Today I’m sure they don’t report me on Onlyfans. Then I never understood why certain profiles are p *** o sites. But if I see a butt, I get arrested “.

A few months later the former Big Brother Vip competitor and influencer also joined Denis Dosio complete with a gay kiss with the American model Mario Adrion: “I opened it for my true fans. The delirium is happening! But why did I open it? Well, let’s assume that we are 20 years behind in Italy. That was why I hadn’t opened it yet. I was afraid of criticism, of people’s judgment. True fans are allowed in there and that’s why I opened it. I have always cared about people’s judgment, I cut my teeth “.

Two completely different male beauties. On the other hand, we know, there is no question about tastes. And who do you prefer between Lucas and Denis? Who is the sexiest?

Onlyfans and VIPs: a perfect combination

Onlyfans continues to make converts among models, TV personalities, influencers and former tronists of Men and women. Recently, the former suitor of Men and Women, showgirl and sports commentator Marika Fruscio has also landed on Onlyfans in addition to the bombastic influencer Federica Pacela and the red light actress Priscilla Salerno. After the former suitor and ex tronista of the classic throne as well as entrepreneur and influencer Alessio Lo Passo and two other former tronists, Mariano Catanzaro and Lucas Peracchi, landed on the platform of video And photo without veils for an adult audience also Denis Dosio and Antonella Mosetti. Even the Queen of Pop, Madonna, would have winked at Onlyfans.