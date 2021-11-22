who is your new date?

Now the “wow” factor has become a common practice when it comes to Machine Gun Kelly and of American Music Awards. Last year he walked the red carpet with thecurrent partner Megan Fox, with which he made his official debut as a couple. A moment that sent fans and the whole crowd of photographers into ecstasy as it had long been suspected of a story between the two. After that award ceremony, the singer had always attended the remaining red carpets with his girlfriend, in extravagant and super hot looks.

This time, however, the rapper has decided to surprise an exceptional escort, leaving everyone speechless. We are talking about Casie, the daughter Machine had with ex-partner Emma Cannon. On stage, father and daughter appear to be brother and sister, in fact Colson (Machine’s real name) became a parent at the age of eighteen. A age gap minimal, which perhaps made it even easier to create such a close relationship with his daughter.

In this regard, the artist often posts on Instagram photographs of him with his daughter watching a movie together, playing baseball or drinking a smoothie, just like any family would. Even at the award ceremony they showed their strong union by wearing coordinated outfits. Machine carried a set custom made by Ashton Michael in black, while Casie a dress in the same shade by Valentino. Both then accompanied the outfit with silver-colored rock-style accessories.

Machine Gun Kelly Daughter: Why Was Megan Absent?

Although the arrival of Casie the Ama’s was appreciated and acclaimed loudly, many have wondered why Megan didn’t join to the duo, without giving any public explanations to anyone. According to some rumors, the actress did not attend the event because currently engaged in filming a new film. This is the fourth chapter of the famous saga The expendables, which stars some of the most well-known faces of action films, such as Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham. A great return for Meghan, who recently had put aside acting to devote herself to other projects. So we hope that filming can end soon to see her again with Kelly and, who knows, maybe even with Casie.