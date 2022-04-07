Who is Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Angelina and Brad who was on the verge of death

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt started their multiracial family in 2002, when they decided to adopt Maddox in Cambodia, one of the favorite destinations of the actress. He visited the Asian country for the first time in 2000 for the recording of the film Lara Croft: Tom Raider and his bond with the different Cambodian cities and towns grew because there are the roots of the eldest of the Jolie-Pitt clan who, at the age of 20, is studying Biochemistry at Yonsei University in South Korea.

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt was the second to come into Angelina’s life. She was adopted in 2005, when she was a six-month-old baby and I was in an orphanage in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. The biological mother of the little girl said that she suffered abuse, that when she told her family about her pregnancy, she was expelled from the tribe and was forced to move away from her daughter because she could not take care of her.

Today, at the age of 16, the teenager can affirm that life gave her a second chance when she crossed paths with the interpreter of Maleficent as she and her dad helped her through her severe malnutrition which left her on the verge of death. Is her future in jewelry design? In 2019, the young woman partnered with jeweler Robert Procop and launched her own line of Zahara jewelry, which was sold at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York and other stores in the US and Australia.

The family expanded again on May 27, 2006, when Jolie gave birth via scheduled C-section to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt in Swakopmund, Namibia. As Angelina’s first biological child, she became the most famous baby in the world. Her parents sold the first photos of her to the press to donate the proceeds to a foundation. Such was the rage over Shiloh who is the first baby to have a wax image at Madame Tussaud’s in New York.

In 2019, her father communicated Shiloh’s wishes to change her gender and legally be called John, however, no one in her environment currently calls her that, so she could have backtracked on that choice.

In 2007 Jolie adopted Pax, a Vietnamese boy. He joined the clan when she was 3 years old and, although he is the second oldest among his siblings, he came after Zahara and Shiloh. The little boy was abandoned by his mother, a heroin addict, in an orphanage. Today he is preparing to be a DJ for his love of music, although he is also passionate about photography.

In 2008 Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline, Angelina’s twin daughters, were born in France and again some magazines offered her a millionaire sum of money for exclusive photographs of the newborns. Like all the children of the actress, they have had a presence in some of her films, in this case Knox lent her voice for some animal sounds in Kung Fu Panda and Vivienne had her participation in Maleficent.