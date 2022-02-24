Who is Zoë Kravitz? From the daughter of a legendary international rocker to a model and Hollywood star

Lto actress and model Zoe Kravitz is one of the personalities of the moment thanks to his leading role in ‘The Batman’ and many people wonder what has been your trajectory until this pivotal moment in his career.

Daughter of the iconic rock star Lenny Kravitz and also the actress Lisa Bonet (with whom it bears a tremendous resemblance), the 33-year-old African-American He started his film career 15 years ago.with the films ‘No Reservations‘ and ‘The stranger in you’.

Lisa Bonether mother, is an actress well known for her role in ‘The Bill Cosby Hour’ and for the feature film ‘High Fidelity’, one of his latest outstanding performances on the big screen. In addition, she has been a couple of Jason Momoaknown for ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Aquaman’from whom he separated earlier this year.

Fame, modeling and music in the Kravitz style

After several years playing more secondary roles, his leap to stardom would come in 2011with his foray into the X-Men saga, in the role of Angel Salvadore. From that moment on, all great successes: ‘After Earth’, ‘Divergent’, ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’… and today, ‘The Batman’.

In addition, he has also worked as a model for firms like Calvin Klein or Balenciaga and led musical bands (like father, like son) like ‘Elevator Fight’ and ‘Lolawolf’.

Now it’s your turn to be cat woman and save Gotham City. It only remains to be determined if she is luckier than the previous feline heroines, since the latter have generated controversy due to the little charisma they gave off.

How many Catwomen have there been before Zoé Kravitz?

To remember the first appearance of Catwoman on our screens we have to go back to the 60s, where a young Julie Newmar She played the feline superheroine in the series ‘Batman’.

They would come later Lee Merwether (‘Batman: The Movie’, 1966), Eartha Kitt (‘Batman’ series), the iconic michelle pfeiffer (‘Batman Returns’, 1992), Halle Berry (‘Catwoman’, 2004), Anne Hattaway (‘The Dark Knight: The Legend Reborn’, 2012′) and finally, Carmen Bicondova (‘Gotham’ series).

If the accounts do not fail, Zoe Kravitz has become himto eighth Catwoman of flesh and bloodand from what is seen in the trailers, his interpretation will not leave anyone indifferent.