Who is Zoë Kravitz? The actress of ‘The Batman’ who could be one of the figures of the year

With the arrival of batman different things happen to movie theaters. The most obvious, the premiere of a new movie about the most famous superhero of all. The second, in opposition to more recent stories, this story will explore the most detective and initial version of the character, as we already told you in our review. The third, the return of a character that did not end up transcending within the franchise of Christopher Nolan, cat woman. In this last aspect, it is necessary to refer to the actress who plays him now, Zoe Kravitz.

She, along with Robert Pattinson, represents a rejuvenation of the Bat of Gotham-inspired adaptations. Both actors, after several successful projects, assume this leading role in the upward curve of their careers. For Zoë Kravitz, perhaps with less recognition in relation to Pattinson (who is still famous for her due to Twilight), his leading role can be understood as a milestone in his career.

Entering into the superhero cinema, today, is to open your way to entire seas of audiences and followers. Critical and equally committed to the stories they adapt in the cinema. In the adaptation of Matt Reeveswho directs batmanZoë Kravitz plays selina kyle, who, like Bruce Wayne is Batman, has his alter ego in Catwoman. Getting to this point, even coming from a family of stars, was not easy.

Zoë Kravitz’s family ancestry

The actress was born in 1998, from the link between the musician Lenny Kravitz and the actress Lisa Bonet. During the 1980s and 1990s, both were figures in his work areas. Bonet is considered one of the most beautiful actresses of the time, while Kravitz became a pop star who still has a significant fan base.

For Zoë Kravitz, the universe of catwalks, red carpets and stars from different artistic sectors was not strange. But neither was it a simple transition during his childhood and part of his adolescence. Growing up in an environment in which everything seemed perfect and aesthetically consistent with a canon (which seen from the present can be questioned) led to different insecurities in relation to her image.

Her personal and artistic growth could be summed up as acceptance and compassion for herself. Part of that emotional state was reflected in her role as Marie in the film The Road Within (Gren Wells, 2014). She is an anorexic girl about whom Zoë Kravitz found different parallels between the character and the actress.

Zoë Kravitz was not anorexic but she was bulimic. The recognition of her behavior led her to go through therapy to the point of being able to talk about the subject normally and position herself as a reference on the subject, in an educational key. About that aspect of her life, she recently came to comment: “I am very attentive. It’s a disease, and I never allow myself to forget that”.

His career

Part of her childhood and adolescence was marked by different anecdotes, from the commotion her parents generated on red carpets or stadiums, to Lenny Kravitz going to look for her half-naked at school, while the parents of her classmates seemed a little more normal. She laughs at that today and perhaps remembers it when she is the one who uses a transparency during an event. More than a garment, it is the confirmation of her empowerment in relation to her image.

That personal growth was, little by little, resonating with the artistic until reaching batman. His film career began with no reservations, released in 2007. From that production until this year, there are twenty-nine more films. Among the most prominent are the following:

X Men First generation (2011)

(2011) Divergent (2014)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

The Road Within (2014)

(2014) Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Fantastic beasts and where to find them (2016)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

Spider-Man: A new universe (2018) and Kimi (2022).

Among those projects for the big screen, he also participated in notable series, such as Big Little Lies and High Fidelity. movies and series were displacing the time that he previously dedicated to his musical career, one that began when he was 16 years old and the one that led to being part of different bands. Within these productions, one of the most outstanding is Mad Max: Fury Road. About his trade and work during that film, he commented:

“As an actress you make movies, some good and some bad. You have to learn to let go. But with this project we really felt like we put blood, sweat, tears and a lot of our time into it and if it wasn’t good it would have destroyed me. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but it was worth it and I’d do it again if George (Miller) asked me to.”

The film redefined movies action and it may have been the best movie of the year. She had a secondary role, behind the main ones, Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy. Instead, her playing Selina Kyle and her Catwoman alter ego in batman, this time it is one of the key figures of the story. After a complex personal journey, fighting with different demons and stereotypes, Zoë Kravitz may not have reached where she wants yet, but she may be close to her.



