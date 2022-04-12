who it belongs to and how it works

Aifa is about to give the green light to the prescription of anti-Covid pills directly from the general practitioner: in this way it becomes easier for those who need them to take them.

From today, taking antiviral pills to fight Covid will be easier. After various pressures from civil society and politics, the Italian Medicines Agency is in fact about to give the green light to the prescription of these drugs by family doctors. Not only: the ok to buy at the pharmacy should also arrive. Access to coronavirus pills will therefore become direct, without the delays and difficulties that have existed since their introduction (at the end of January) until today.

In fact, in recent months, after being advised by one’s doctor, it was necessary to obtain a prescription from the hospital specialist and then the therapy from the referral center. All this bureaucracy made only a few thousand people take the drug, even though Italy had booked 800 thousand doses.

Anti-Covid pills, what they are and who they are entitled to

The novelty concerns two antivirals in particular: Merck’s Molnupiravir and Pfizer’s Paxlovid. Both drugs are used for Covid-positive and mildly or moderately ill patients who are not hospitalized but have one or more risk factors for developing any severe forms of the disease. In particular, Pfizer’s pill would be 90% effective in avoiding the most serious Covid. Molnupiravir, on the other hand, has been shown to be 30% effective in preventing hospitalization. The pills are taken at home at the first onset of coronavirus symptoms (within a maximum of 3-5 days), and must be taken for a maximum of 5 days. However, the duration of treatment must be indicated by your GP.

According to AIFA, the risk factors for severe disease include: severe pulmonary disease, obesity, severe cardiovascular disease, active cancer, uncompensated diabetes mellitus, primary or acquired immunodeficiency and chronic renal failure. Our country has booked 600 thousand doses of Paxlovid, but only 6822 have been prescribed since the beginning of February. As for Molnupiravir, treatments in 100 days were only 16,732 out of 200 thousand doses.

Anti-viral drugs, how to buy them

Until now, anti-Covid pills were prescribed by specialists, always on the recommendation of the family doctor, and then sold in hospital pharmacies. With the new approval of the AIFA, however, it will be sufficient to have one of the two drugs prescribed by your GP, who will indicate the duration of the treatment. At that point the pill can be purchased directly at the pharmacy, without the advice of any specialist.

Covid pills, possible side effects

The two drugs have different effects and compositions. Molnupinavir belongs to the same macro-category as ribonucleosides, ie those molecules that are able to inhibit viral replication by introducing mutations into the virus genome. These changes prevent Covid from surviving. Paxlovid belongs to the class of protease inhibitors and is designed to block the activity of an enzyme that the coronavirus needs to replicate.

The possible side effects of the treatment are therefore also different. According to some scholars, Molnupinavir could also cause slight mutations in human DNA, which is why it is difficult to prescribe to pregnant women. As for Paxlovid, however, one component (called “Ritonavir”) could affect the way other drugs are metabolized by the body. For this reason, the general practitioner can indicate a series of medicines not to be taken at the same time during treatment.