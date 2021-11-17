Who Killed Malcolm X? Two men accused of the murder will be exonerated after 55 years – Corriere.it

The New York Times scoop: The convictions of the two – Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson – will be canceled after a nearly two-year investigation found massive loopholes and cover-ups in the original investigation. Casting new doubts around the question of who, and why, killed Malcolm X

Who killed Malcolm X

? The question suddenly becomes current after the New York Times revealed that two of the men convicted of her murder are about to be exonerated, 55 years after the murder.

The two – Muhammad A. Aziz And Khalil Islam, known as Norman 3X Butler And Thomas 15X Johnson – they had been found guilty on the basis of various (contradictory) eyewitness accounts and without any factual evidence. Aziz, now 83, was released from prison in 1985. Islam, who was released in 1987, died in 2009, and will not see the day his sentence is canceled.

An investigation, which lasted nearly two years and jointly led by the Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office and the lawyers of the two, rewrote one of the most sensational episodes in recent US history, exposing countless flaws in the original investigation, including details that the The FBI and the New York Police decided to hide and that would probably lead to the acquittal of the two.

Among these: the fact that there were undercover agents in the place where Malcolm X was killed, at the time of the assassination; the fact that Aziz’s alibi was confirmed by a still living witness; and the fact that a New York Daily News reporter received a call on the morning of the murder in which it was revealed that Malcolm X would be killed that day.

Malcolm X was killed on February 21, 1965 with 16 gunshots fired by three people at the Audubon Ballroom in Manhattan. The murder took place in front of his pregnant wife and three of his daughters. The new investigation – born after the publication of the documentary Who Killed Malcolm X? on Netflix and a new biography of one of the best known, and most talked about, leaders in the struggle for the rights of African Americans – it doesn’t reveal who might be responsible for Malcolm X’s death; who was implicated, without criminal consequences, in the original investigation now dead. The investigation also does not conclude that there was a political cover-up operation, or a government plot, to kill the African American leader. But it leaves numerous questions open – including how, and why, the police and federal government failed to prevent the assassination.

As revealed last February by three of Malcolm X’s daughters, a dying New York police officer Raymond Wood accused the FBI and NYPD of being behind the assassination of the black leader. Regretfully having “participated in deplorable and harmful actions for the advancement of blacks” (like himself), Viviana Mazza wrote here, Wood explains that he received pressure from his NYPD bosses to get two members of Malcolm X’s security to commit crimes a few days before that February 21st. Crimes that would have removed the two from managing security, facilitating the realization of the conspiracy of the police and the FBI to kill him.

Three members of the Nation of Islam were convicted of the murder: in addition to Butler and Johnson, also Talmadge Hayer. Butler and Johnson were arrested 5 and 10 days after the assassination and have always pleaded innocent.

Malcolm X – born Malcolm Little – was born in Omaha, Nebraska, into a poor, politically active family. Activism could have caused the death of his father, who ended up under a tram when Malcom was only 6 years old: the Ku Klux Klan is suspected of being behind the accident.

After a youth spent between drugs and scams up to the age of 20: and he converted to the Nation of Islam, the sect of Elijah Muhammad which advocated a particular version of Islam, according to which whites were demons, genetically shaped, while Black Americans belonged to the ancient Asian tribe of the Shabazz enslaved. The Nation of Islam asked converts to repudiate the slave surname by replacing it with an X; he preached the separation between whites and blacks; forbade participation in the political process.

Malcom, having moved up the ranks of the organization, abandoned it in 1964, embracing Sunni Islam and entering more directly into the field of politics. Do not give up making incendiary statements against what you considered to be a racist system, and do not repudiate violence (Extremism in the defense of freedom is not a vice, moderation in the pursuit of justice is not a virtue, he said in Oxford in 1964, as mentioned in this webreport by Viviana Mazza). This is why he is often contrasted with Martin Luther King, who preached integration and nonviolence, while fighting for the rights of African Americans. Like King, Malcolm X was also killed at 39. The question of who the culprits are, 55 years later, still remains unanswered.

Article being updated …