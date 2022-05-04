Who killed Sara: with whom the actors of the Netflix series are in a relationship?

Season 3 of Who Killed Sara, one of Netflix’s biggest hits, arrives on May 18, 2022. We will therefore have to arm ourselves with a little more patience. Just to wait a little longer, we looked into the private lives of the actors in the Netflix series.

A season 2 that left fans of Who Killed Sara hungry

As a reminder, in who killed Sara, we discover the story of Sara who died in a strange parachute accident. The circumstances of his death are puzzling. If her boyfriend Rofoldo is suspected, Sara’s father asks Alex, the young woman’s brother, to declare himself guilty. When he gets out of prison, Alex is determined to clear up this plot behind the death of his sister.

So, inevitably, the theories are going well after two seasons of Who Killed Sara. Among the most popular, there is the one claiming that Sarah would, in reality, be alive… It remains to be seen how all this is possible. Did she pretend to be dead? Was she kidnapped? Who is involved in this plot?

We will have the answer on May 18, 2022 only. In the meantime, we looked at the very noticed casting of this Netflix series. Carolina Miranda, Manolo Cardona or Alejandro Nones are they a couple?