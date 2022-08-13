There are movies that bring out the most abusive side of critics. For example: Deep waterby Adrian Lyne. “It’s the cinematic equivalent of waiting for toast to be made and realizing later that you haven’t turned on the toaster,” said American Matt Pais. “Worst movie I’ve seen in a long time. The story never progresses and keeps you waiting for a climax that never comes”, he also wrote. Even those who left the film in which Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas fell in love, released last March, doing so with some important caveat of the type: “with all the gothic, tacky and soap opera that the film is, in the end you want know who wins.”

Lyne’s recent film ‘Deep Waters’, with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, tried to revitalize the erotic genre, but it has been a failure

Lyne’s film, based on Patricia Highsmith’s novel about a wealthy married couple who torture each other despite their semi-polyamorous arrangement, does indeed have plenty of laughable moments –Variety he arranged them in one article, minute by minute – but his main sin is being out of touch, completely out of step with his times.

Lyne hadn’t directed a film in twenty years, since Unfaithful and in those two decades that he has spent living in France and trying to put forward films that did not bear fruit, the genre that made him famous and paid for his house in Provence, the erotic thriller, went from being synonymous with commercial cinema for adults to become a joke.

There was a time when Lyne dominated the box office and cultural conversation with Fatal Attraction, Nine weeks and a half Y an indecent proposal. This year, his Deep water It was seen directly on a platform (Hulu) in the United States after its theatrical release was delayed twice, which never arrived, and was received for what it is, a relic of another era.

Before trying to find out who killed the erotic thriller, perhaps we should start by understanding why it was successful. “There was a time when if you wanted sex in movies you had to wear clothes. You had to find a room that was showing adult movies and sit in the dark with a bunch of strangers. It was the time of Deep Throat. But in the eighties, home video was invented (…). My theory is that Hollywood had to keep bringing people to the movies. So they thought: let’s take sex and make a whole plot around it. And they turned it into a genre. The genre ended up being called an erotic thriller. And in it, men and women have sex and sex is the thing that sets the story in motion.” Cultural critic Wesley Morris sums it up in the podcast Still Processingof New York Timesthe advent of that type of film that starts in 1980 with American Gigolo and they practically cease to reign at the box office with the arrival of the new millennium.

The peak of the trend must surely be placed in 1987, the year in which Adrian Lyne premiered Fatal Attractionone of the eighties films that has stood the test of time the worst due to its genre clichés and the film that established the idea of ​​Michael Douglas as leading man sick of sex, by excess or by defect. Five years later the genre reached its baroque phase, the one that anticipated its decline: in 1992 it premiered basic instinctbut also The Hand That Rocks the Cradle Y Single White Woman Seeking.

Film historian Karina Longworth has just dedicated an entire season of her podcast You Must Remember This eroticism in the cinema of the 80s and in the fall it will continue with another season dedicated to the 90s. There it has space and resources to analyze the phenomenon in all its magnitude, from the neo-noir of the postman Always calls two times –it is interesting to contrast the 1940s and 1980s versions of the same script to understand how what was considered sexy on screen had changed– to the influence of the so-called MTV aesthetic in movies like flashdance Y Risky Business.

The movie age rating system, introduced in the United States in the late 1970s, was also key in defining the aesthetic of the erotic thriller. Adrian Lyne himself was a master at making the viewer believe that he was seeing something much more graphic and horny than what he was actually seeing, thanks to those pseudo-erotic choreographies (see the thread of Nine weeks and a half) that allowed it to avoid the X rating and fall into the safer “not suitable for under 17”: the movies that couples between the ages of 18 and 70 chose when they went to the movies on Fridays before it was considered normal for that demographic watch superhero and elf movies paying and without being obligated by their minor children.

XXI century eroticism

“Nobody fucks!” filmmaker Steven Soderbergh complained about the films that he includes in the “fantasy-spectacle universe” genre. And that is a common conversation, the way in which sex has disappeared from the screens and has taken refuge, if anything, in series like euphoria Y Pam & Tommy. There’s one big exception to that rule: the 50 Shades of Gray trilogy. Less than a decade after its premiere, all those involved deny it as the product between kitsch and toxic that it is, a paradoxically hyper-puritanical sexual fantasy.

Seen through the eyes of 2022, the erotic thriller as a genre generates a certain nostalgia – “it was very exciting to see a film starring two adults who have sexual lives,” Longworth said in an interview, one of the few dissenting voices around Deep water, which one day will be revisited as a cult classic– but at the same time its cheery return presents many difficulties. To start with, content. The slightly psychotic woman who uses sex for her own benefit, the rabbit kettleas typified by Glenn Close after Fatal Attraction for the scene in which her character, Alex, puts her lover’s daughter’s pet in a pot, presents logical difficulties of verisimilitude for several generations literate in fourth wave pop feminism.

The platforms, in which (almost) everything fits and who love content with brand recognition, are making some attempts to resurrect the genre. Paramount + prepares a new version of American Gigolo and another of Fatal Attraction, with Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan. The series will pick up where the movie left off, with the character of Alex, the homewrecker, dead. And according to the producer who has promoted the idea, Nicole Clemens, she will be told from the “female gaze”. Who knows if pets will be boiled, because of nostalgia.