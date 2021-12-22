Who laughs is outside, indeed inside. It’s not LOL but Kim’s Korea

KIM WON JIN via Getty Images People bow to pay their respects in front of a mosaic that shows a depiction of President Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, to mark the ten year anniversary of the death of Kim Jong Il, the father of current leader Kim Jong Un, in Pyongyang on December 17, 2021. (Photo by KIM Won Jin / AFP) (Photo by KIM WON JIN / AFP via Getty Images)

In Kim Jong-Un’s North Korea it is forbidden to laugh for eleven days. In fact, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the death of the supreme leader, it is also forbidden to celebrate birthdays, drink alcohol, and even speak loudly in public. It seems that all this is not new, rather it happens every year these days.

Ansa reports that “in the past many people caught drinking or smoking during the mourning period – says a resident of the southwestern province of South Hwanghae – were arrested and treated as political prisoners”. Among the contestable ‘crimes’ that of “spoiling the atmosphere of collective mourning”.

The laughing thing is striking though. A little because it recalls in a dramatic key LOL, the game show of some success that in one of the recent Italic lockdowns saw ten comedians committed to taking out the others to the sound of jokes and gags, until they were exhausted. Japanese format. but it has little to do with it.

If anything, everything recalls another closed system such as the abbey of the Name of the Rose by Umberto Eco, where the practice was considered “a grimace that deforms the face and makes it similar to a monkey”. The eldest of the monks, a certain Jorge da Burgos, demonized the rice. Blind but with eyes always open to those who violated the precept, a bit like a North Korean regime. Where the problem, however, is not the eleven-day ban, but the twelfth.