Who launched Fiorello, the beginnings FOTOGALLERY

The Sanremo Festival has relaunched Fiorello’s career in recent years, confirming that the comedian is one of the best performers on the Italian scene. It continues to entertain the public for over 30 years, able to reinvent itself in every decade.

Fiorello’s talent is best expressed both in tourist villages and on the street, as well as on the stage of a theater. His is a career full of successes. Let’s find out who launched it.

Fiorello, the beginnings

Rosario Tindaro Fiorello was born in Catania on May 16, 1960. Raised in Augusta (Syracuse), he is the first of four children. He attended scientific high school and from a young age he tested himself with a long apprenticeship, which part in a local radio. After the high school diploma, he starts working in some tourist villages, becoming one of the best known animators at national level.

Claudio Cecchetto he believed in him and contacted him in 1981. He hosted a broadcast entitled W Radio Deejay for Radio Deejay. A year later Veramente falsa was released, his first album, while in 1988 he made his television debut with DeeJay Television.

The general public, however, discovered it in 1992 thanks to Karaoke. In this program he has the opportunity to do what he does best, improvise in the square among the people, as in the tourist villages. The program is an instant cult and is still remembered with great affection today.

A television phenomenon, with that pigtail that becomes iconic. After a dramatic parenthesis due to drugs, which Fiorello speaks of as a real disease, he returned to TV in 1996 with Friday night fever on Buona Domenica. He hasn’t stopped since, also starring in the cinema with The Talent of Mr. Ripley, a film with Matt Damon, Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow.

A long career full of absolute successes. He is still an unparalleled performer today. He owes everything to his talent and great improvisation skills. In show business, however, someone who is already at the top needs to have the humility to look down and lend a hand. Claudio Cecchetto did it with many, always managing to hit the mark. To him, of course, Fiorello owes a lot.

