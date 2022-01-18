Who left Big Brother Vip last night? The summary of the episode: Duran-Sorge clash

To the Gf Vip last night there was a deleted? If so, who is it? If you are asking yourself these questions it is because perhaps you have not seen the episode until the end. The live broadcast on Monday January 17, 2022 it started at 21:45 on Canale 5 and was full of surprises. The reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini continues to win over millions of viewers. The adventures of the gieffini excite and keep everyone glued to the TV.

But who went out last night? At the televoting there were three contestants with different personalities. These are Vipponi who have recently entered. None of them have been in the house since September. Let’s see the outcome of the verdict and how it went.

Who was nominated

There were three competitors competing in the televoting on January 17, 2022. None of the three has been in since September. It was in fact a new entry. We are talking about Federica Calemme, Kabir Bedi and the duo made up of Valeria Marini and Giacomo Urtis.

These came in when the reality show had started for months. They do not seem to have entered the hearts of the other tenants who immediately named them. It is not the first time. The duo has already finished several times in nominations. the same fate happened to the Neapolitan model. For the Indian actor it was instead the first time.

No eliminated at Gf Vip last night

You read that right. No competitor has come out of Big Brother Vip the January 17, 2022. The televoting was not eliminatory. The most voted became immune and chose who to send directly to the nomination. In the next episode a Vippone will have to permanently abandon the game.

Survey results were available prior to the episode. The situation seemed certain enough. Each time, however, the fans remain in suspense until the final verdict. Alfondo Signorini closed the live televoting and then communicated who was the most voted.

Eliminated last night according to the Big Brother ForumFree polls

Before each live broadcast, the ForumFree portal launches an online survey to find out the voting intentions. Preference is given to online users who participate in the survey. The most voted was Federica Calemme. Controversy has erupted on social media for this. Many believe that the Neapolitan model benefited from the votes of Gianmaria Antinolfi’s fans. This is because the young woman would not enjoy particular sympathy. However, her proximity to the Neapolitan entrepreneur leads fans to want her to stay in the house to see if love is triggered. There was a kiss between the two, but then she took a step back.

In second place in the survey was Indian actor Kabir Bedi. The Marini-Urtis duo obtained the lowest percentage of votes. If the televoting had been eliminatory, the surgeon and the show girl would have left the house.

Who nominated the most voted

Nobody was eliminated. The most voted, however, chose who to send directly to televoting. In front of the public opinion there were the Neapolitan model Federica Calemme, the Indian actor Kabir Bedi and the duo composed of the VIP surgeon Giacomo Urtis and the show girl Valeria Marini.

In the new edition of Big Brother we now know that televoting is not always eliminatory. Every now and then no one leaves the house. The most voted becomes immune and decides who to send directly to the nomination in the next episode.

Soleil Sorge and Delia Duran

The live broadcast began with a very long confrontation between the Italian-American model Soleil Sorge and the Venezuelan model Delia Duran. Both are “linked” to a man: Alex Belli. When the former Centrovetrine actor was in the house, his relationship with the former suitor grew stronger and stronger. Between the two there were kisses and there were equivocal moments under the covers. There are those who are convinced that the two made love. However, they have always denied it.

Since Delia entered the house, a bomb has gone off. The model revealed that her husband would confess everything. Between the two there would be intimacy, as told by Duran in the confessional. The latter became a competitor in order to understand what was between Soleil and Alex. By participating in the reality show, she thought she could understand in which “bubble” you live, as her husband has always told her.

However, the Venezuelan model’s adventure does not seem serene. She does nothing but think about Alex and every two seconds she faces her alleged lover. Surely the one with whom there have been passionate kisses and perhaps much more.

During last night’s episode, Delia asked for a confrontation with her husband. You want to put a point on the story: either together or apart.

Nathalie Caldonazzo against Valeria Marini

The evening continued with a clash between two other first women. Valeria marini and Nathalie Caldonazzo. The two have often quarreled over the last few days. A clash also took place in the early hours of the morning, when the two competed for the bathroom. Live the two women tried to have a confrontation. Will they be quieter now?

After the fight with Marini, Nathalie had to face another fight. The one with Sonia Bruganelli, the wife of the conductor Paolo Bonolis.

Sonia Bruganelli against Nathalie

Alfonso Signorini then shifted attention to Sonia Bruganelli. In the last live broadcast, Paolo Bonolis’s wife attacked Nathalie saying that “in her presentation clip she looked like Julia Roberts, instead it was Nathalie Caldonazzo”. The latter attacked Bruganelli in turn, recalling that she goes around with the private jet and talking from that position would be easy.

In the episode, the tones were turned on and a rather unpleasant episode was fished out. Sonia recalled that one day, at the opening of her shop with children’s items, Nathalie had shown up with a friend. This had told her that Bruganelli would give her a tribute. Caldonazzo chose a bag, but Bonolis’ wife made him pay 80 euros for it.

Kabir Bedi meets his wife

A super surprise awaited the Indian actor. Joined a few weeks ago, Kabir is much loved by the public. His sweetness and wisdom immediately made a dent in the hearts of viewers. Reality fans also defended and supported him when tenants started complaining about his sleep.

Bedi snores very strongly. This is not appreciated in the least. In recent days he has been forced to sleep on the sofa alone, so as not to disturb the sleep of others.

Alfonso Signorini wanted to surprise him. He brought him to meet his wife. The actor didn’t expect it. She took a plane to run to him and meet him. She supported him and revealed all her love to him.

Who came out of Big Brother from the beginning

As we wrote above, no competitor was eliminated at Gf Vip last night. Federica Calemme, Giacomo Urtis-Valeria Marini and Kabir Bedi are still all in the house. In the episode of next Friday, however, one of the new Vipponi nominated will have to permanently abandon the game.

But who has left the house of the Gf Vip to date? There are so many eliminated competitors. Someone withdrew and someone else was disqualified. Very little is missing at the end of Gf Vip 6 and the roster of competitors is getting closer and closer. Let’s go over all the eliminations of this edition.

The first Vippone to leave the reality show was Tommaso Eletti, followed by Andrea Casalino. The third eliminated was Samy Youssef. Then Amedeo Goria left the game. Then it was the turn of some women. Raffaella Fico, Ainett Stephens, Jo Squillo. Later Nicola Pisu was eliminated, followed by Clarissa Marchese and Maria Monsè. Finally Alex belli was disqualified and Aldo Montano retired. Later Eva Grimaldi left the house. The last eliminated by Gf Vip in chronological order was Carmen Russo.