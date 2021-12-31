“Who let the dog out?” – The 5 best articles of 2021

2021 may have been the Year of the Ox in the Chinese calendar, but for Benzinga it was the Year of the Dog, or should we say, the Year of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

The meme coin created in 2013 by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer has finally abandoned its “joking” origins: Markus and Palmer founded it to make fun of cryptocurrencies, in particular Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and DOGE (nickname and ticker symbol of the crypto) this year stood out. And Benzinga and his Zinger Nation noticed this.

Here are the top 5 articles for 2021. Yes, they are all Dogecoin articles, but which ones caught the attention of readers? Keep reading.

1. “If you had invested $ 1,000 in Dogecoin on January 1, 2021, here’s how much you would have now”, by Chris Katje, released on April 15

This article has almost come full circle as New Year approaches and it’s time to start the $ 1,000 cycle all over again.

When the article was published, DOGE was part of the surge in cryptocurrencies in April, according to some due to cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) which went public on April 14.

An interesting fact? At the time, DOGE was not listed on the exchange (it had to wait until June).

That said, on April 16, DOGE hit a new high of $ 0.45 up 400% that week. So, $ 1,000 invested in DOGE from January 1st to April 15th was worth a lot more… and we’re still counting.

2. “If you had invested $ 1,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies 5 years ago, here’s how much you would have now”, by Wayne Duggan, released April 16

While many people invested in cryptocurrencies for the first time in 2021, for those who were early advocates, $ 1,000 in these cryptocurrencies, especially DOGE, turned into a good profit or, as some might say, a profit “which life changes “.

3. “What will it take for Dogecoin to reach $ 1? If Jeff Bezos supports it, less than 24 hours, says a YouTuber “, by Madhukumar Warrier, published on April 23

While the founder and CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is a supporter of Dogecoin, the co-founder and former CEO of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) – and billionaire – Jeff Bezos has yet to jump aboard. I’m not saying he’s not a fan of dogs or meme coins, but it looks like Bezos is now focusing on his girlfriend. Lauren Sanchez and its space missions Blue Origin, competing with another billionaire colleague, Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE).

4. “If you had invested $ 100 when Elon Musk first tweeted about Dogecoin, here’s how much you would have now”, by Chris Katje, released May 8

Elon Musk is a fan of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and his tweets can often stir the market, or at least stir up some controversy. But if you had paid attention to his tweet from April 2, 2019, you would have made a lot of money. Even if you only invest $ 100.

5. “Will Dogecoin reach $ 1 by 2022?” by Henry Khederian, April 17

Benzinga interviewed his readers to find out if they thought Dogecoin would hit $ 1 by 2022. What did the Zinger Nation predict? Well, we can say that today the meme coin is priced at not even 20 cents and is going down. Did DUKE go to bed?

Photo Dogeloverforever via Wiki Commons