Who made Sirey Morán’s dress in Premio lo Nuestro?

On Thursday night, a new edition of Premio Lo Nuestro was held from the FTX Arena, in the city of Miami, and one of the celebrities who shone with her own light was the Honduran Sirey Morán.

The current Nuestra Belleza Latina, who was doing driving duties at the Univisión event, looked simply spectacular, because of a majestic blue dress that left her as one of the best of the gala.

Since her arrival on the magenta carpet at the award ceremony, the winner of the 12th season of Nuestra Belleza Latina has garnered praise and attention with her outfit, with an asymmetrical style, one sleeve and a very wide opening at the height of the skirt.

The outfit, which also had a tiny train and a volume effect on the sleeve, also had a pronounced neckline, but handled with great balance and sophistication.

The designer of the dress was the Venezuelan Douglas Tapia, and as Sirey herself confessed in one of her Instagram stories, it was a job created especially for her, to enhance her figure.

“Douglas created this design especially for me,” mentioned the current Nuestra Belleza Latina, adding that the decision to make it blue has to do with the constant recognition that she always makes of her country Honduras, whose flag has that color.

“This color will always be very meaningful to me, and you know why. I am happy to represent them, ”added the beauty queen, who through her social networks was sharing all kinds of publications about her outfit and her beautiful experience at Premio Lo Nuestro.

“Thank you very much for the support 🙏🏼❤️ @univision #premiolonuestro Dress: @douglastapiaoficial

Jewelry: @charlielapson image consultant @gabyrougestyle makeup artist @taniapitremakeup @karenpadin”, added the Univisión star, paying tribute to all those behind her impeccable appearance.

Sirey’s makeup was intense, but she knew how to balance freshness with elegance, and her red lipstick was the icing on the cake, as was her hair in a high ponytail.

The compliments and applause for the queen’s look were immediate, and since Sirey shared the first photo of her appearance at Premio Lo Nuestro, the compliments have rained down on her.

“❤️❤️❤️😍 Arribaaa HONDURAS 🇭🇳 We walk with everything 🥰🥰”, “You did very well, beautiful Queen, good job, you represented us very well”, “Wow, the best and the best dressed 👗 your dress is beautiful 👗🇭🇳👏💙👑 ”, and “TOO SPECTACULAR! 🔥😍”, were some of the comments with which Sirey’s followers reacted. “When talent and beauty come together”, “😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Goddess” and “what a beauty”, were other messages to the queen.