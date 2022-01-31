“Who made you King of the Dwarves?”

A week ago Peter Dinklage, star of Game of Thrones and arguably one of the most famous dwarf actors ever, he raised his voice criticizing the remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Since that moment, a controversy has erupted that shows no sign of abating.

Dinklage had accused her of hypocrisy Disney starting from the casting of Rachel Zegler in the role of Snow White: “I was disappointed when they said they were very proud to have chosen a Latin actress for Snow White – he said – You’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and see what you are doing, it makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in a sense, but you’re still doing that fuckin retrograde story out of seven dwarves living in a cave together, what the fuck are you doing ?! ”.

A few days later, Disney replied that the new film that revisits the great classic of 1937 would have better considered the issue of dwarves – treated in a potentially harmful way because they were considered like children by Snow White – also making use of consultants from the reference community. . Dinklage, therefore, may have gotten his hands on too soon and according to a fellow dwarf, his words would have severely damaged the dwarves’ chances of getting roles.

It was to attack him Dylan Postl, professional wrestler and actor known in the WWE with the name of Hornswoggle. He did so with a long letter published in the Daily Mail, in which he bluntly takes it out on Dinklage:

“Nice work, Peter Dinklage! You’ve had good publicity, Disney has cleared its conscience, America is moving towards the next politically correct indignation and little people have lost a job. Take a bow – because that’s exactly what happenedPostl said. Then he continues: “Dinklage says he has a problem with the way Snow White, a classic and beloved fairy tale, shows the dwarves. Well, I don’t have a problem with Snow White. I have a problem with Dinklage who stands on a pedestal and spits on jobs that so many dwarves in the entertainment industry would love to do“.

Dylan Postl continues and raises the tone: “Seven little people will now be out of work“. It’s still: “Seriously, who died and made Peter Dinklage the King of the Dwarves? It pisses me off“. The wrestler then comments on the news that Disney could try a different approach to the seven dwarfs: “Who did they hear in the dwarf community? I would have told him to assign every single role to a dwarf actor (Hey, Disney, call me, I take all the roles you got)“. Returning to the star of the Game of Thrones, underlines that “He is not the representative of small people and it is ridiculous to think that he can speak for everyone. There cancel culture it is not just our problem, but that of society as a whole“.

Postl then points out Dinklage’s claim that Snow White’s dwarves live in a cave: “Wrong! They live in a cottage. They work in a mine and have a lot of gems. For a fairy tale, they do very well“. And goes on: “All dwarves have their own personalities, but apparently all dwarves are the same for Hollywood and Dinklage speaks for everyone.“.

Demonstrating so much fervor for the controversy aroused by Dinklage, Dylan Postl then writes: “I can not do it Spider-Man or Batman. I can’t do PT Barnum, I’m not Hugh Jackman [per The Greatest Showman, ndr]. But I could have been part of a great movie playing a special role in the cast. It’s not demeaning or offensive to play a part that’s designed specifically for little people. But that’s exactly what Disney and Dinklage want to get rid of“.

Finally, an appeal: “I hope Disney will reconsider its decision. They should hire dwarf actors for these parts. And also dwarf stuntmen. Don’t let the latest misleading woke fashion destroy many people’s opportunity to make their dreams come true“.

