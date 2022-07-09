Who missed Britney Spears’ wedding? Selena Gomez breaks her silence and explains the notorious absences-Music

Britney Spears he continues to be in the news spotlight, even if he doesn’t want to. The ‘Princess of Pop’ married Sam Asghari last June and, although it was a very private link in the singer’s California home, we were quickly able to see the exclusive images of the ceremony that the couple shared and also their friends and followers through their respective Instagram accounts.

A couple of days ago we saw a new photo of Britney with her great friend madonna, with which they have revolutionized networks. An image in which they can be seen fused in a hug at the wedding of the interpreter of ‘Toxic’. Two women who have long been iconic in music and on a social level for actions as transgressive as having always claimed female empowerment. And to this day, they continue to be two women of global reference. They do not stop starring in historical moments!

Selena Gomez is another great woman, who had the privilege of witnessing live the wedding of the year and I do love her now husband Sam Asghari, which took place in Thousand Oaks, California. And watch out because at an event they have asked her about the attendees and absences from the wedding, and she has not hesitated to talk about it. We tell you the details at CADENA100!

Selena Gomez talks about the absences of the wedding of Britney Spears

The singer was asked about the presence of other famous faces at the event, such as Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Donatella Versace and Paris Hilton, but also due to the most notable absences from the celebration. And far from being silent, Selena (whose intimate bond with Britney has been a real discovery) has responded briefly but directly, clarifying that Britney Spears was too old to know who she wanted to invite and who to leave out of her wedding.

“I think it was a perfect day for love, and I wish nothing but happiness and joy for her. I think that all of us who love Britney went to the wedding, and that’s the only thing that matters“, Said the former Disney star, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, about the decision made by the singer to leave her entire family on the sidelines of such a moving event.

After getting rid once and for all of the judicial guardianship that limited her life for more than 13 years, and recently being sued for defamation, Britney Spears has not hesitated to cut all kinds of ties with her most direct family, and that they have done so much damage to her throughout her life.

After all, her father Jamie was responsible for this judicial settlement being a real ordeal for the artist, who could do practically nothing alone, such as having her own money or making decisions closely linked to her most intimate sphere. Although Britney’s mother and younger sister, Lynne and Jamie Lynnthey are not far behind either, because apparently, they have also been accused by the artist of having shown excessive passivity when defending her from abuse.

The fact is that none of the three was invited to the wedding, yes, we still continue with the doubt Where did that intimate relationship come from?. We won’t lose hope that he solves the mystery in his ‘Only Murders in the Building’ podcast series, though he may choose to save it for a memoir.