Who misses you cride, arrobba and assassinates you! The saying of November 12th

Do you know the famous saying “Chi manco te cride, t’arrobba e t’assassina!”?

It is an ancient popular proverb of Neapolitan origin included in the almanac of November 12th.

But what does it ever mean “Chi manco te cride, t’arrobba e t’assassina!”.

The proverb “Chi manco te cride, t’arrobba e t’assassina!” is a Neapolitan proverb of ancient origins.

The meaning of the proverb is this: Sometimes bad deeds are done precisely by those who enjoy your esteem and friendship.

Almanac of the day:

1927: The Holland Tunnel opens to traffic, connecting New York to New Jersey under the Hudson River.

1941: World War II: the temperature around Moscow drops to -12 ° C. The Soviet Union launches for the first time an attack with ski troops against the “frozen” German forces established just outside the city.

1944: World War II: The Royal Air Force launches one of the most successful precision bombings of the war, and sinks the German warship Tirpitz off the Norwegian coast.

1948: In Tokyo, a war crimes court sentences seven Japanese government officials, including General Hideki Tojo, to death for their role in World War II.

1989: Achille Occhetto starts the Bolognina turning point that will lead to the dissolution of the Italian Communist Party.

1990: Tim Berners-Lee publishes a formal proposal for the World Wide Web.

2001: 2001 Attack on Afghanistan: Taliban forces leave Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, before the arrival of Northern Alliance troops.

2003: 23 people die in a suicide attack in Nassiriya in Iraq, including 19 Italians: 12 carabinieri, 5 soldiers and 2 civilians.

2014: The Rosetta probe, 10 years after launch, lands on the surface of comet 67P / Churyumov Gerasimenko.

Born today:

1968: Max Mazzotta, actor and director

1969: Mietta, actress and singer

1979: Paola Lavini, actress

1987: Giovanni Anzaldo, actor, director and screenwriter

Anne Hathaway. The secrets of a Pretty Princess. Name: Anne Jacqueline Hathaway. …

Ryan Gosling. Unruly young talent. Name: Ryan Thomas Gosling. …

Grace Kelly. The Hollywood Princess.