Who needs to go to the gym? Get in shape with just a street bench

Many times we become obsessed with the need to be enrolled in a gym to be able to get in shape, without stopping to think that you can really achieve it with your own weight or with elements from the street, such as a park bench. Think that it is a perfect element in which to tone various muscles of your body, such as the quadriceps, the pectorals, the triceps, the shoulders… The variety is very extensive, so if you are not much into the gym and want to be in the same way, stay to read this article.

Here are some of the exercises you can do on the bench:

Tricep dips: To do this exercise, you must support yourself with your hands facing out on the edge of the bench. Stand one meter away from the bench and support the weight of your legs on your heels. Now what you have to do is lower your body, bending your elbows until they form a 90º angle. The trunk must remain straight, the gaze must be fixed to the front and the legs must also be straight. The one in charge of raising and lowering our body will be the triceps, so it is an exercise that will help you tone this rear muscle of the arm.

Chest bottoms: For this exercise, what you should do is place yourself in a push-up position, with the difference that your hands, instead of resting on the ground, will rest on the bench. Keep your body aligned, without bending your back, and you will see how the lower pectoral part accumulates the effort. There is a variant with which you can focus more on the upper part of the pectoral, and for this, what you have to do is reverse the position: rest your feet on the bench and your hands on the ground.

Offset iron: You must place yourself in the same position as if you were doing the pectoral bottom: as if you were doing a push-up and your hands resting on the bench. What you will have to do is move sideways, moving your feet and hands along the bench at the same time. The most important thing is that the body is straight, as if it were a board, and that you squeeze the abdominals to properly strengthen the core area.

Bulgarian squat: this exercise will be key to tone the quadriceps and glutes. To do this, stand in front of the bench, with one foot forward and the other back. With the foot that remains behind, support the part of the instep on the edge of the bench, and what you will have to do is lower the body until the knee in front forms a 90º angle.

Shoulder Funds: For this exercise you will have to position yourself as if it were an inverted V: arms on the ground, feet on the bench and buttocks up. When you have the correct position, you will have to bend your elbow to lower and ascend slowly, as if it were a push-up. With this exercise, what is toned are the shoulders.

You can do a routine with these exercises and go to the park closest to your house to perform them. You will see that getting in shape is easier (and cheaper) than you thought, so there is no excuse for summer!





Helena Celma





Mary Homes





Rachel Saez