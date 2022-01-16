WHO: ‘Omicron peak near Italy, just government action’ – Health

“In countries like Italy and Greece we are getting very close to the peak” of the Omicron variant. The director of WHO Europe Hans Kluge said at ‘Half an hour more’ on Rai 3, underlining that it is “very likely that the peak in Europe will arrive sooner than expected”, that is “within 2-3 weeks”.

Kluge then praised the strategy of the government and the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza against the pandemic. “The path followed by Italy is the right one, with vaccinations, third doses, masks”, he said, then underlining that “schools must be the last to close”.

“The Omicron variant will reach everyone, there is no escape. There is no doubt that by the end of 2022, unless another variant arrives, almost the entire population will have encountered this variant.” This was stated on Domenica In by Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri. Those who “are vaccinated will be more protected and will probably have a lighter form, but those who are not – concluded Sileri – have much more risks of going to intensive care”.