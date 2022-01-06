WHO, Omicron seems less serious but causes hospitalization and kills – Health

Although the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus appears “less severe than Delta, particularly among vaccinated people, it does not mean that it should be categorized as mild: like previous variants, Omicron causes hospitalizations and kills.” The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva, evoking the increase in cases: a “tsunami of cases so large and rapid that it is overwhelming health systems” all over the world.

In a press conference, Tedros said the “New Year offers an opportunity to renew our collective response to a common threat and I hope that the world leaders who have shown determination to protect their population extend that determination to ensure that all of the world is safe and secure. This pandemic will not end until we do, “reiterated the WHO director general. Tedros recalled the goal of taking action to ensure that 70% of the population is vaccinated in every country by mid-2022. Inequality in vaccination and inequity in health “were the great failures of last year.” vaccination is a killer of people and jobs, “he added. For the WHO director, the low rates of vaccination have created the perfect conditions for the emergence of new variants.