WHO: Omicron seems more transmissible, but more data is needed – World

WHO warns all countries of the world that the “toxic mix” of low vaccination coverage and a few people tested could continue to generate new variants of Covid. The director general of the UN Agency Tedros Adhanom said at a press conference on the coronavirus situation in light of the discovery of the new Omicron variant. “In the world we have a toxic mix of low vaccination coverage and very few tests,” which will continue to generate variants unless a solution is found, “he said.

When asked whether European countries should prepare for a Christmas in lockdown, the executive director of the UN agency Michael Ryan, said that you have to “be patient“and wait to learn more about the Omicron variant. Meanwhile, he stressed, governments in Europe will examine their epidemiological situation, introduce control measures, increase surveillance and testing, and ensure that those who are vulnerable or at risk are offered the vaccine.

“We do not have all the information on the transmissibility” of the Omicron variant of Covid – said the WHO emergency chief Maria Van Kerkhove – even if there is some element suggests that it is more transmissible “specifying that in the” coming days, not weeks “, we should have more information on the new variant and that there is still the possibility that Omicron may become” more transmissible in the future “.

The first indications on Omicron, a WHO official said, suggest that most of the infections linked to the new variant of Covid are “mild”. Furthermore, there is no evidence to suggest that the vaccines’ efficacy was reduced by the new strain. However, clarifying Omicron there is still a lot to investigate.