WHO opened the first traditional medicine center in India | The organization assured that it wants to harness the power of science to strengthen the empirical basis of traditional medicine

World Health Organization (WHO) inaugurated this Tuesday in India what will be its pfirst global center for traditional medicinea project that seeks the technological development of this ancient medicinal field to formulate new natural treatments to improve health.

The construction of this center “will help take advantage the power of science to strengthen the evidence base for traditional medicine“, said the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during the inauguration ceremony of this project, which will be established in Jamnagar, in the western state of Gujarat.

The project, backed by an investment of 250 million dollars, has as its main objective “realizing the promise of traditional medicinefor the benefit of people around the world, helping to ensure that all people have access to safe and effective treatmentsTedros added.

The director described this global plan as an opportunity for the Asian giant to establish itself as mecca of traditional medicinewhere not only the country makes itself available to the world, but “the world will come to India” to draw on its vast knowledge in this branch of knowledge.

In this sense, the center will be based “on evidence, data, sustainability and innovation” for the creation of policies that contribute to “optimizing the use of traditional medicine for health and well-being throughout the world”, explained the director of the WHO.

“India assumes this association as a great responsibility to serve all humanity”added for his part the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who also highlighted the importance of traditional Indian medicine as “a holistic science of life” that “goes beyond healing and treatment”.

Traditional Indian medicine called “ayurveda” is the legacy of a wisdom of more than 4,000 years that conceives the human being as an integrated unit of body, mind and spirit.



This ancient treatment relates health directly to mood and lifestyle, and although focuses on preventionalso treats diseases and imbalances of the body and mind.

“For many millions of people around the world, traditional medicine is the first part of the cone to treat many diseases”, therefore, it is important to strengthen its role and that it can be integrated “into modern health systems”, stated the director of the WHO.