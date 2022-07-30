Who ordered the murder of Junior Guzmán Feliz?

The Bronx Prosecutor’s Office (New York) said this Friday that two gang members were found guilty of second-degree murder for the death of the teenager of Dominican origin Lesandro “Junior” Guzmán Feliz four years ago.

Diego Suero and Frederick Then, 33 and 24 years old, respectively, and leaders of “Los Sures”, a section of the Los Trinitarios gang, will be sentenced on September 16 for ordering the murder of Guzmán Feliz, who was 15 years old when he was killed in the summer of 2018, according to a statement.

A jury found the two gang members guilty after a four-week trial for their role in the murder, which prosecutor Darcel Clark called closing “another chapter in this tragedy.”

“We said we would get justice for Junior and this verdict does that, and hopefully brings some comfort to his family who have endured so much pain,” Clark said.

The convicted are part of more than a dozen arrested belonging to Los Trinitarios.

In October 2019, five gang members were already sentenced, some to life in prison, for the stabbing and machete death of Junior, a case that caused additional consternation because he was not the target of the gang members, but they confused him, according to reports.

According to the prosecution, on the night of June 20, 2018, Suero, leader of the gang, and Then, second in command, summoned the members to Suero’s house, where Suero ordered them to commit violence against another group. of Trinidadians called “Sunset”.

According to what emerged during the trial, the gang members met Junior and chased him until he entered a warehouse in his Bronx neighborhood, where he tried to hide.

However, he was beaten and dragged out of the warehouse to the sidewalk where the five who were convicted stabbed him with knives and a machete, the prosecution also recalled.

A short distance away, Then allegedly watched the attack and then called Suero to inform him that the members had carried out his orders.

The gang members returned to Suero’s house to hide the weapons and provide assistance to a defendant who cut his hand during the incident, the note added.