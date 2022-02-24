Who organizes the Mobile World Congress?

There are only a few days left before another edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) on Barcelona. The world-renowned event will take place between February 28 and March 3 in the Catalan city.

This year, the MWC 2022 arrives in a hybrid format, virtual and face-to-face, with the aim of adapting to the current context, still conditioned by the coronavirus pandemic. Tickets are on sale now, with prices ranging between 699 and 4,195 eurosand you can now consult the scheduled schedule for each congress day.

The next edition of the Mobile World Congress will be held from February 28 to March 3. AP

The MWC, an event that brings together thousands of attendees from around the world

The Mobile World Congress has become over the years the fair of the mobile industry most important in the world. Despite the fact that last year the congress gathered only 20,000 attendees -the smallest edition in recent times-, it must be taken into account that in 2019, under normal circumstances, it brought together 109,000 people. But, who is behind the organization of the MWC?

GSMA, the organizing employer of the Mobile World Congress



Behind the organization of the Mobile World Congress is GSMA, employers of the mobile industry at the international level, chaired by John Hoffmann and that is also behind the MWC Shanghai and The Angels. In the Catalan capital, it does so through the Mobile World Capitalwho is also the founder of 4 Years From Now (4YFN)start-up platform present at MWC events around the world.

