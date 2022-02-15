“Who passes between Naples and Barcelona?”, Paolo Cannavaro exposes himself

Interviewed by the Catalan newspaper Sportthe former footballer and current coach, Paolo Cannavarospoke of the challenge between Naples And Barcelona, certainly not the best match for either the Azzurri or the Catalans. Barcelona is experiencing a period that is not easy, but Xavi he is trying to lead a refoundation.

Napoli, for its part, can aspire to the next round. It will be an equal challenge, in which the verdict, as always, will be up to the green rectangle. These are the words of the former Napoli captain:

“What game do you expect? A very balanced race. Napoli has already shown that, when facing the big teams, manages to give its best version“.

“Who will pass the shift? I think that, despite the great coat of arms of Barça, Napoli have all the credentials to move forward in the Europa League. Two teams will face off against one on Thursday very similar philosophythey could play there without problems Champions League. I expect much showboth al Camp Nou that al Maradona“.

Barcelona Naples Xavi

“Napoli is still in the running for the Scudetto. What are its main strengths? It is a team capable of attacking with a lot of quality and with so many players, as well as being very dangerous in the shot from outside the box. It is one of the European teams that scores more goals from 25 meters. Spalletti has just recovered Osimhen in attack, he captain InsigneFabian Ruiz in midfield, Koulibaly in defense“.

“Is Koulibaly the best defender in the world? I have no doubt. It is true that there are a lot of high-level defenders right now, but no one can take Kalidou out of the top five. I’m not surprised that Barcelona wanted it too“.



“You and your Napoli faced Xavi’s Barça at the Gamper Trophy in 2011. What memories do you have? I have good memories of Camp Nou. Playing in this temple of football gives you the gift unique emotions and sensations. There was no game, Barça di Guardiola beat us 5-0 with goals from Cesc, Keita, Pedro And Messiwith a brace, but there is one thing that I will never forget: the celebrations after the victory. I remember that Xavi and his companions celebrated it as if it were a Champions League, and I think this simple fact finally reveals the big secret of a team that has won everything“.