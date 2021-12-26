Who pays for the quarantine? What happens to the positives at the airport

There are news for travelers entering the national territory. With the decree of “ Extension of the state of emergency national and further measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic “Further measures are planned against coronavirus infections. Among these, sample tests have also been introduced and, in the event of a result positive, ten days of fiduciary isolation is foreseen for the traveler who is arriving in Italy.

The decree was signed on 23 December by the Council of Ministers and published in the Official Gazette. “ For the purpose of containing the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, the offices of maritime, air and border health and health assistance to the crew of the Ministry of Health, carry out, even on a sample basis, at airports, sea and land , antigenic tests or molecules of travelers entering the national territory “.

In the event that the test is found to be positive for the molecular or antigenic buffer, “ to the traveler, it applies, with charges at your own expense, the measure of fiduciary isolation for a period of ten days, where necessary at the Covid Hotels “What does this mean? It means that those who test positive on entering Italy will have to pay the quarantine costs in a Covid hotel.

Furthermore, in the decree published in the Gazzetta, the support of the military was introduced to carry out superscreening when students return to schools. This is a necessary system to resume tracking and contain infections. The decree states that “ the Ministry of Defense ensures the support to regions and autonomous provinces in carrying out the activities of administration of tests for the research of Sars-CoV-2 and of the correlated ones of analysis and reporting through the military laboratories of the network of molecular diagnostics located on the national territory “.

In the same, we also read that from 10 January and “ until the end of the state of emergency ” the super Green pass it will also be necessary for museums and places of culture, gyms, swimming pools and team sports, wellness centers, spas, theme and amusement parks and cultural centers. But also in recreational and social rooms, bingo halls, betting, casinos. 6 million euros were therefore allocated for “ ensure the strengthening of strategic infrastructures to address the needs related to the Covid-19 epidemic and ensure a capacity for any future health emergencies “.