who place us – Libero Quotidiano





Less than a week to go before the works for the election of the next President of the Republic. Who will rise to the Quirinale instead of Sergio Mattarella is a reason of interest not only in Italy: in United States monitoring has already begun, as confirmed by sources consulted by Adnkronos. Sources who have expressed a series of considerations that outline the “sentiment” of the White House regarding the next Italian head of state.





“There is a great harmony” between Joe Biden and Mario Draghi: this was the first consideration expressed to Adnkronos by American sources, who among other things pointed out that an ambassador of the new administration in Rome has not yet been appointed, precisely because relations between Washington and the capital are “so good ”That the question is not experienced urgently. The second consideration is that Italy “continues firmly” on the course traced by Draghi since he took the reins of the government. Ours is considered the “most reliable” ally country after the “dislocations” of recent years.





Obviously the American sources did not want to say anything else regarding the race to the Quirinale. But when faced with the question of whether they prefer Draghi to remain at Palazzo Chigi or to become President of the Republic, the consideration was easy to interpret: “The appointment at the Quirinale lasts seven years”.