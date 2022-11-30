who plays, matches, results and group standings today

Follow the last hour of the World Cup in Qatar live, with the matches that will decide who goes to the round of 16. In the 16:00 shift, France faces Tunisia and Denmark against Australia. In the 20:00 shift, Argentina plays against Poland and Mexico against Saudi Arabia.

19:22 Less than an hour until the outcome of Group C of the Qatar 2022 World Cup begins. Right now, Group C is like this: Poland, 4 points Argentina, 3 points Saudi Arabia, 3 points Mexico, 1 point

18:12 Here we leave you the chronicle of Tunisia – France from our colleague José Carlos Carabias: Tunisia achieves bitterest victory World champion France is imposed, but is eliminated by the triumph of Australia

18:02 Finaaaaaaaaaal from Tunisia – France!!!!! Group D decided, with France and Australia classified for the round of 16. This is Group D France, 6 points (+3) Australia, 6 points (-1) Tunisia, 4 points (0) Denmark, 1 point (-2)

17:59 The VAR annuls Griezmann’s goal! Tunisia celebrates it even though they know they are eliminated, but leaving Qatar with a victory against France is not just anything.

17:57 Goooooal for France!!!! Goooooal for Griezmann!!!! At 90+7 France tied.

17:56 Finaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal!!!! Australia rankedoooooo!!!! Huge joy for the Australians, while the Tunisian players watched the last minutes on the bench hoping that Denmark would tie. But it could not be. Denmark goes home last in the group.

17:51 Added time is already played in both games. The markers don’t move! With five minutes to go, France and Australia qualified. This is Group D France, 6 points (+3) Australia, 6 points (-1) Tunisia, 4 points (0) Denmark, 1 point (-2)

17:20 Gooooooool from Australia!!!!! Brand Leckie!!! Australia 1 – 0 Denmark (minute 61) classified right now France and Australia This is Group D France, 6 points (+3) Australia, 6 points (-1) Tunisia, 4 points (0) Denmark, 1 point (-2)

17:18 Gooooooooool de Túneeeeeeeeeez!!!!! Khazri Brand!!! Tunisia 1 – 0 France (minute 59) Right now, ranked France and Tunisia This is Group D France, 6 points (+3) Tunisia, 4 points (0) Australia, 4 points (-2) Denmark, 2 points (-1)

17:10 The markers still do not move in either of the two games. France and Australia, right now, in the round of 16.

4:50 p.m. REST IN GROUP D Tunisia 0 – 0 France Australia 0 – Denmark The markers have not changed in either of the two games, so they would be classified in the round of 16 France and Australia. This is how Group D looks at the moment France, 7 points Australia, 4 points Denmark, 2 points Tunisia, 2 points

4:25 p.m. Pele, hospitalized Brazilian media indicate that the soccer star has been admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo with heart failure. The family indicates, however, that it is to test him before a treatment for colon cancer that has not just worked. Pele, hospitalized Brazilian media report that the ex-soccer player was admitted after cancer treatment did not take effect

16:09 Goal annulled to Tunisia for offside!!!! 8th minute of play in Tunisia – France, which is still 0 – 0.

15:58 This is the classification of Group D France, 6 points Australia, 3 points Denmark, 1 point Tunisia, 1 point

15:53 And also the eleven of Australia – Denmark Australia: Ryan, Degenek, Rowles, Souttar, Behich, Mooy, McGree, Irvine, Leckie, Goodwin, Duke Denmark: Schmeichel, Kristensen, Andersen, Christensen, Maehle, Höjbjerg, Jensen, Eriksen, Olsen, Lindström, Braithwaite

15:51 Confirmed lineups for Tunisia – France: Tunisia: Dahmen, Kechrida, Talbi, Meriah, Ghandri, Maaloul, Skhiri, Laïdouni, Ben Romdhane, Ben Slimane, Khazri France: Mandanda, Disasi, Konaté, Varane, Camavinga, Fofana, Tchouaméni, Veretout, Guendouzi, Coman, Kolo Muani

3:40 p.m. There is half an hour left for Group D to be decided: 4:00 p.m. Tunisia – Francewith the Gauls already classified. 4:00 p.m. Australia – Denmark.

15:15 While the matches arrive, to whet your appetite, here we leave you the previews of the matches.

15:15 But the highlight of the day takes place at eight in the evening, the time and time when group C reaches its sunset. With all its members with qualifying possibilities, we have a Poland – Argentina and a Saudi Arabia – Mexico. Let’s see the options of each one: 1. Poland qualify if: Win or draw against Scaloni’s men. two. Argentina qualifies if: win or draw and Saudi Arabia does not defeat Mexico. Also if there is a tie and Mexico wins by less than two goals (if the Argentines and Mexicans finish group C with the same points and the same goal difference for and against, the one with the most goals will go to the round of 16). 3. Saudi Arabia qualifies if: win or tie and Poland lose to Argentina by four or more goals (if they lose by three goals, it would be necessary to look at who ends up with the most goals in favor after drawing points and scoring difference with Poland). Four. Mexico qualifies if: wins and Argentina loses. Also if they win by more than four goals and Argentina tie (if they win by three goals difference they would tie on points and score difference with Argentina and, again, we would have to look at who ends up with the most goals).

15:15 In group D, which is settled from 4:00 p.m., the protagonist is Australia – Denmark. A draw classifies the kangaroos, while Eriksen’s, with a win, would be in the round of 16. At the same time and without major consequences, the France – Tunisia. The Frenchmen are already classified and the North Africans are on the verge of elimination: they need a victory against the defending champions and Australia Denmark finish in a draw.

15:14 Immersed in the decisive day of the group stage, today is the turn of group C Y D.. Which teams will be in the round of 16?