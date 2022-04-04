Who presides over the medical colleges of Castilla-La Mancha

Javier Balaguer, new president of the Autonomous Council of Medical Colleges of Castilla-La Mancha.

The cardiologist and president of the College of Physicians of Guadalajara, Javier Balaguer, has been chosen President of the Autonomous Council of Medical Associations of Castilla-La Mancha. The new position comes to replace the until now regional president of the medical colleges and president of the College of Physicians of Toledo, Nativity Lain Teres.

As Balaguer has emphasized, before his new position, will work for the “unity” of medical professionals, highlighting the role they have played during the pandemic. Regarding the management of the coronavirus crisis, the until now president, has added that “we have done what we could” in the midst of the health crisis that has generated the Covid-19 pandemic that has placed professionals in ” levels of uncertainty” unknown until now, in which we have been caregivers of everyone’s health and also patients affected by the coronavirus.

The appointment, which has taken place within the I Conference of the Medical Profession of the region, It has been one of the samples of unity of the autonomous schools. Thus, these conferences have had the objective, among other important issues, know the teams of the five provinces and the sharing of the main problems that affect the professional practice of the group in the different health fields and care levels.

Together with Balaguer, the new regional team will be made up of the general secretary of the Guadalajara College of Physicians, Jose Maria Brihuega Rodriguez, who will occupy this same position at regional level.

Professional career of Javier Balaguer

Javier Balaguer is a medical specialist in Cardiology at the Guadalajara Hospital. Since last April 2021, he has held the position of president of the Guadalajara College of Physicians, with 60.8 percent of the support.

To his work as physicians and at the head of the Medical College, he adds his work as Associate professor in Health Sciences at the University of Alcalá.

As the new president of the Autonomous Council of Medical Colleges of Castilla-La Mancha, Balaguer has highlighted his work for the unity of the institutions, underlining that “although we are not a union” they will work to give a united voice of doctors before institutions. Likewise, it has also stressed the objective of reinforcing the value of Medical Colleges before society in general.