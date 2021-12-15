Who produces the panettone distributed in supermarkets?

Christmas is upon us and, if you haven’t done it yet, it’s time to buy panettone. The choice at the supermarket is very wide and there are many brands and prices to find your way around. Do you know, however, that it is not always necessary to spend a lot to buy a good panettone? Many well-known brands, in fact, also produce for private labels and discount products. The best choice remains to buy an artisan panettone baked or in a pastry shop (or alternatively prepare it at home) but this is not always possible.

If you have to orient your choice on a supermarket product, however, you can still buy a good product and maybe save something by knowing the dynamics of the market. This year, among other things, panettone and pandoro have also increased in price due to the increase in the price of raw materials with which they are made but also of energy. In order to buy a product that offers a good value for money, you may find it convenient to know who produces the various panettone on the market.

The price, in fact, does not always reflect their real quality but in some cases it is, at least in part, due to the advertising made by a specific brand while others equally valid (or even the same but not branded) cost less. It should also be considered that the prices of panettone, as well as many other products, may vary according to the point of sale, if you buy in-store or online and there are ongoing promotions.

Who produces the panettone



At the supermarket, panettone from well-known brands such as Balocco, Bauli, Maina, Melegatti or Paulani are particularly noteworthy, but often these same large companies also produce panettone for private labels (for example Coop or Conad) or for discount stores such as Lidl. There is therefore a way to buy panettone from well-known brands by spending less: just read the labels to see who really made the Christmas cake we intend to buy. In fact, the manufacturer or in some cases the production plant is always indicated on the packaging (to be compared with that of the big brands to find out who is behind its creation). Now let’s find out who produces the panettone of some brands of well-known supermarkets or discount stores.

Maina

It produces panettone on behalf of:

Coop

long S

Unes

Hyper

Bennet

Crai

Motta

It produces panettone on behalf of:

Lidl

Paluani

It produces panettone on behalf of:

Conad

Old Oven

It produces panettone on behalf of:

Aldi

Penny Market

Vergani

It produces panettone on behalf of:

Carrefour Terre of Italy

Conad Sapori & Dintorni

Curated by Francesca Biagioli – GreenMe.it